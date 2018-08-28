Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Revealed – ‘Unsightly’ state of Ipswich’s old and crumbling roads

PUBLISHED: 05:30 25 October 2018

The measures aim to ensure roads in Ipswich are maintained properly Picture: SU ANDERSON

The measures aim to ensure roads in Ipswich are maintained properly Picture: SU ANDERSON

Archant

Ageing concrete roads which have fallen into disrepair should be given improvements to bring them up to scratch, councillors have said.

Ipswich borough councillor Colin Smart has been leading on the project to assess road maintenance in the town Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCILIpswich borough councillor Colin Smart has been leading on the project to assess road maintenance in the town Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Ipswich Borough Council’s scrutiny committee formed a task force in the summer to explore how roads in Ipswich were prioritised for maintenance work by Suffolk Highways.

Its final proposal calls on Suffolk Highways to put in place a long-term programme of improvement works on Ipswich’s concrete roads, many of which are around 50 years old and are understood to be more costly to repair than asphalt roads.

Repairs to existing joints for concrete roads are estimated to cost £1million, overlay repairs at £5m and complete repair of joints, overlay and asphalt resurfacing at £10m.

Task group chairman Colin Smart said: “One day they will all need to be looked at. They are roads built 50 years or more ago and they are beyond their life expectancy.”

Left (Ellenbrook Green) Middle (Goldcrest Road) and Right (Denton Close) Picture: COLIN SMARTLeft (Ellenbrook Green) Middle (Goldcrest Road) and Right (Denton Close) Picture: COLIN SMART

From the findings, Mr Smart said it had emerged that many of Ipswich’s roads were classified with a low priority and had not been reviewed for 15 years, meaning they were often not repaired quickly enough given traffic had increased.

Following a series of meetings, including input from bus, taxi and cycling organisations, the task group’s findings will be presented at the borough council’s scrutiny committee on Thursday, alongside a series of changes Labour councillors believe Suffolk Highways should adopt.

Labour councillor Sandra Gage said: “This is about looking after our roads in the way they should be looked after.

“It’s not about spending lots of money, it’s about spending it wisely.”

Mary Evans, cabinet member for highways, said Ipswich's road maintenance was not prioritised any differently from the rest of Suffolk Picture: GREGG BROWNMary Evans, cabinet member for highways, said Ipswich's road maintenance was not prioritised any differently from the rest of Suffolk Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mary Evans, cabinet member for highways at the county council said: “Suffolk Highways assigns a maintenance hierarchy to each road and pavement based on the ‘well-managed highway infrastructure’ Code of Practice published in October 2016.

“This helps us prioritise maintenance in Suffolk using a risk-based approach.

“Roads in Ipswich are not classified differently to any other town in Suffolk.

“Concrete roads, historically, were overlaid with a thin asphalt material to reduce the noise of the exposed concrete.

Sandra Gage said it was not about spending more money but about spending money wisely Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILSandra Gage said it was not about spending more money but about spending money wisely Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

“This is now wearing off leaving an unsightly and uneven road surface, however these do not meet our current criteria for intervention as we must prioritise against more severe defects, on more heavily used roads.

“The Department for Transport provides Suffolk with annual maintenance allocations which unfortunately do not allow us to do all the works that we would like to do.

“When Suffolk Highways is planning larger scale improvement works which may change the layout of a junction, for example, early engagement is made with representative groups.

“These can include access groups, bus firms and cyclist groups to ensure that all road users’ needs are considered during a scheme’s development.

“When Suffolk Highways is at the stage of construction, all our planned works are available for viewing on roadworks.org.”

Members of the public are welcome to attend Thursday’s scrutiny committee, which takes place at Grafton House in Russell Road from 6pm.

Mr Smart added that groups such as bus and taxi firms, cycling groups and the borough council’s area committees should be told of upcoming work on Ipswich’s roads to ensure people were fully informed.

Topic Tags:

Watch shocking moment burglars smash window of Suffolk store

31 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The would-be thieves targeted the Budgens store in Great Blakenham Picture: DANIEL PONT

It was one of four attempted burglaries to hit stores across Suffolk in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Arts centre to get £499,000 grant for ‘technological makeover’

26 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
The community-focussed Colchester Arts Centre, in Church Street. which has received a major Arts Council grant for access improvements. Photo: Gregg Brown

An arts centre housed in a redundant medieval church is to get a technological makeover thanks to a £499,000 grant.

Man jailed for ‘predatory’ sexual assault on woman he met outside nightclub

42 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Sinan Mehmedov. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A teenager who sexually assaulted a woman he met outside a nightclub after appearing to be concerned for her welfare has been jailed for what police described as a “predatory attack”.

UKIP leader to visit Lowestoft

13:44 Reece Hanson
Ukip Party leader Gerard Batten gives his leader speech at the Ukip annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The leader of UKIP has announced plans to visit Lowestoft next week.

Police confirm FOURTH Suffolk store hit in spate of overnight burglaries

12:12 Amy Gibbons
Barbrooks Stores in Reydon was the fourth premises to be burgled overnight Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A store in Reydon was the fourth casualty of a series of nighttime raids in Suffolk, it has emerged.

Updated: Train passengers delayed on the London line

12:09 Sophie Smith
Greater Anglia train at station

Passengers travelling to and from Diss are experiencing delays today on Greater Anglia trains.

Festive production with star cast to support £12m Suffolk flood defence campaign

11:57 Andrew Hirst
The Save Our Suffolk Estuary committee. Pictured left to right, Clare and Edward Greenwell, Ian Collett, Ian Davey, Jane Maxim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stars of the West End will be treading the boards in Suffolk to save one of the county’s most special landscapes from flooding.

Most read

‘If it’s deemed not good enough, then so be it’ - Hurst on his future after defeat at Leeds

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst after the final whistle at Elland Road last night. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Poll: Vote: Is it time to change manager at Portman Road?

Paul Hurst after the final whistle at Elland Road last night. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Three Suffolk post offices targeted in overnight burglaries

The first post office to be hit was Premier Stores in Shotley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic chaos fears over huge diversion for village roadworks

Those travelling to Hollesley in the next few weeks may have to take a 17 mile diversion Picture: SIMON PARKER

Video: Debenhams to close 50 stores putting 4,000 jobs at risk

Debenhams in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24