Man, 20, released under investigation after latest Ipswich stabbing
PUBLISHED: 18:39 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:39 22 October 2018
SARAH LUCY BROWN
Police investigating reports of a stabbing in Ipswich have released a man in connection with the incident as enquiries into what happened continue.
Officers were called to reports of an assault at an address in Cemetery Road at around 12.40pm on Saturday.
On arrival they discovered a 21-year-old man had suffered stab wounds to his hand.
He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment – though his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing at the time.
Another man, aged 20 and from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with the incident.
He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
Witnesses reported seeing several police cars in the area, though a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said no cordon was put in place in Cemetery Road.
It is understood the stabbing took place inside a house, and that those involved knew each other.
The incident is the latest of a series of reported stabbings to shake the town.
Earlier this month, a man in his 50s suffered knife/slash wounds to his head following an attack in Gippeswyk Park.
He was rushed to hospital for treatment, but his injuries – including wounds to his neck – were not thought to be life-threatening at the time.
The man later told officers he was attacked at around 11pm on October 12 by three men and a woman, who stole his mountain bike and a mobile phone.
At the time, police were treating the attack as targeted.
On September 1 a man suffered stab wounds to his torso and leg when he was attacked in Sirdar Road, Ipswich. His injuries were not life-threatening and police believe the attack was also targeted.
In June, Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died following an incident in Packard Avenue.
The 17-year-old was attacked by a group of males at around 4.50pm on Saturday, June 2, and suffered a fatal stab wound.
Five men and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court on November 26 accused of murdering Mr Spencer-Aitkens.
