Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man, 20, released under investigation after latest Ipswich stabbing

PUBLISHED: 18:39 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:39 22 October 2018

Police were called to Cemetery Road following reports of a stabbing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police were called to Cemetery Road following reports of a stabbing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police investigating reports of a stabbing in Ipswich have released a man in connection with the incident as enquiries into what happened continue.

Cemetery Road in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTCemetery Road in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Officers were called to reports of an assault at an address in Cemetery Road at around 12.40pm on Saturday.

On arrival they discovered a 21-year-old man had suffered stab wounds to his hand.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment – though his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing at the time.

Another man, aged 20 and from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with the incident.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, who died in June Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYTavis Spencer-Aitkens, who died in June Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Witnesses reported seeing several police cars in the area, though a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said no cordon was put in place in Cemetery Road.

It is understood the stabbing took place inside a house, and that those involved knew each other.

The incident is the latest of a series of reported stabbings to shake the town.

Earlier this month, a man in his 50s suffered knife/slash wounds to his head following an attack in Gippeswyk Park.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment, but his injuries – including wounds to his neck – were not thought to be life-threatening at the time.

The man later told officers he was attacked at around 11pm on October 12 by three men and a woman, who stole his mountain bike and a mobile phone.

At the time, police were treating the attack as targeted.

On September 1 a man suffered stab wounds to his torso and leg when he was attacked in Sirdar Road, Ipswich. His injuries were not life-threatening and police believe the attack was also targeted.

In June, Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died following an incident in Packard Avenue.

The 17-year-old was attacked by a group of males at around 4.50pm on Saturday, June 2, and suffered a fatal stab wound.

Five men and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court on November 26 accused of murdering Mr Spencer-Aitkens.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Yesterday, 21:19 Amy Gibbons
Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man from Suffolk died while attempting to climb the tallest mountain in Europe, an inquest heard.

Gallery: Batman etched on man’s prosthetic leg as Ipswich garage launches free innovative vinyl wrap service

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Impressive Batman design on prosthetic leg in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Royal Mail employee is thrilled to have his favourite superhero on his prosthetic leg thanks to an Ipswich garage.

Man charged following early morning police chase

Yesterday, 17:45 James Carr
A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Yesterday, 17:23 James Carr
Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

Yesterday, 17:22 Will Jefford
The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Yesterday, 16:52 Amy Gibbons
Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A young teacher died after attempting a “high performance” skydiving manoeuvre, an inquest heard.

Woman hit by car outside department store

Yesterday, 16:12 James Carr
There has been a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Smallgate, Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

Most read

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

Essex Police working with Ryanair after passenger filmed launching racist tirade

Essex Police say they are working with Ryanair and Spanish authorities after the incident Picture: PA

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24