Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

Cornhill is open – can it be a game-changer for Ipswich town centre?

PUBLISHED: 07:27 04 November 2018

The cornhill development in Ipswich town centre is nearly finished Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The cornhill development in Ipswich town centre is nearly finished Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

So after nine months’ work and £3.6m the new-look Ipswich Cornhill is finally open to the public again. But has it all been worth it?

In my view, yes – quite emphatically. The new square looks and feels much larger and brighter than it did before and the water feature brings a real wow factor with bags of fun for children.

I understand there are niggles. Some users of mobility vehicles are worried about some of the rougher cobbles and there are concerns that some of the differences between paving could be difficult for women in stiletto heels.

And I understand some people who are visually impaired are concerned about the new steps.

But nothing can be perfect – the old square with its broken cobble bricks and uneven surfaces generally was hardly ideal for those with disabilities.

The new square certainly looks much better. I cannot imagine Lord Stuart Rose describing this as “The most depressing place I know”.

I have been frustrated to hear some of the criticisms as work on the square started – back in 2012 there was general agreement that the Cornhill was tired and needed to be redeveloped but as soon as work started it seemed as if everyone was a critic.

That wasn’t true, of course, it was just that the critics seemed more willing to put their heads about the parapet – maybe some of the supporters were waiting to see what it looked like in the flesh.

I suspect many of them will be quite satisfied today – I’ve already heard from some of the erstwhile critics who now accept “It’s not as bad as I thought.”

Of course the Cornhill isn’t yet finished. The Gateway opposite Debenhams and the new Pret a Manger isn’t installed yet – and Pret itself is still in the middle of its own conversion work.

But having seen what is completed of the new Cornhill, I do feel this could be a gamechanger for Ipswich town centre.

More needs to happen. We need to see someone move into the Old Post Office building. We need to see the Golden Lion come back to life and we need to have the long-term future of the town’s Debenhams settled again after the worrying noises from the company’s head office.

But the new Cornhill is a good start. Ipswich is a brighter place today.

Topic Tags:

Ultimate fashion guide to winter in Lowestoft

16 minutes ago Niki Low
Niki Low

Welcome to my new column for the Lowestoft Journal. Having had a small break from the paper, I am now back and this time I’m featuring the best in what’s on offer in our local area.

Further road closures in Ipswich this weekend as second transformer is on the move

06:34 Sophie Barnett
The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Delays are expected as another abnormal load transported through Ipswich today.

Firefighters battle bungalow blaze in Clacton

06:21 Adam Howlett
Two crews from Clactom were sent to the scene (stock image) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews have tackled a fire in the roof of a bungalow in Clacton.

Father who died in crash to be remembered at memorial meal

05:55 Will Jefford
Ciara Lee lost her husband and farther of her son, Eddy in a crash earlier this year. Picture: JAMES JAY

A head chef is hosting a tasty charity dinner in aid of a road safety charity after a friend was killed in a collision earlier this year.

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

Yesterday, 21:26 Jake Foxford
The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters were called to bring a bonfire under control at the Stowmarket fireworks display on Saturday night - as strong winds caused problems.

Sleep out in freezing Ipswich raises £3,000 for homelessness charity

05:30 Will Jefford
Attendees have wrapped up warm in sleeping bags and hats. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Ipswich residents braved sub zero temperatures in a sleep out that aimed to raise awareness for the homeless.

Pedestrian in north Essex dies after collision with car

Yesterday, 23:00 Jake Foxford
The collision happened in Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man hit by a car in north Essex has died in hospital.

Most read

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Pedestrian in north Essex dies after collision with car

The collision happened in Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Further road closures in Ipswich this weekend as second transformer is on the move

The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Father who died in crash to be remembered at memorial meal

Ciara Lee lost her husband and farther of her son, Eddy in a crash earlier this year. Picture: JAMES JAY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24