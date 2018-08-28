Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich Cornhill open for business again as the barriers finally removed

PUBLISHED: 16:24 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:52 02 November 2018

People were quick to use the newly-reopened Cornhill. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

People were quick to use the newly-reopened Cornhill. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Archant

Most of Ipswich Cornhill has finally reopened after nine months’ work to redesign the heart of the town centre.

The barriers come down at the Cornhill. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBCThe barriers come down at the Cornhill. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

The barriers around the work came down on Friday afternoon, giving shoppers and other visitors their first chance to see the new-look square in all its glory.

The water feature was switched on in the middle of the square, and during the evening the lights were also on to bring a new look to the heart of the town centre.

The nine-month £3.6m project to refurbish the Cornhill was delayed by two days because of problems with the balustrades – but has opened in time for weekend shoppers to see what it has to offer.

Ipswich Central's Terry Baxter in front of the new water feature on the Cornhill. Picture; NICOLE DRURY/IBCIpswich Central's Terry Baxter in front of the new water feature on the Cornhill. Picture; NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Finishing off the refurbishment project will be the four stone Gateways, which will be installed later as the project team do not want to interrupt the festive lights switch-on.

Ipswich Vision Group chairman, Terry Hunt, said: “Suffolk’s county town now has a real ‘wow factor’ for shoppers, visitors and residents alike. The new Cornhill is something we can all be proud of and I am confident it will be a real boost to businesses.”

Providing a boost for businesses is a huge part of the project and Terry Baxter, chairman of Ipswich Central, added: “This vibrant heart of our retail quarter, together with an aspirational timetable of events, will help encourage new visitors to Ipswich and to ensure that those already here stay longer.

Brooks and Wood workers after the Cornhill reopened. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBCBrooks and Wood workers after the Cornhill reopened. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

“The Cornhill improvements are part of a wider strategy that will help our town centre be the very best it can be and shows the strength of working together to achieve that aim.”

The Cornhill will be the focus once again for the big switch-on on November 22 and the council and its partners are planning a series of events to celebrate the new space, including a festive craft fair in December.

Ipswich will again have a festive tree, bigger and more brightly lit and decorated than last year. The tree has been bought by Ipswich businesses and arranged by Ipswich Central.

The festive countdown will be followed by a ceremony later in the month or in December, when the mayor will help children bury a time capsule under the Gateways.

The time capsule will contain a University of Suffolk prospectus, an Ipswich Town programme and a recording of the 1868 Ipswich New Town Hall Polka.

Topic Tags:

Students hear from former gang members at conference at University of Suffolk

21 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Curtis Blanc was one of the key pseakers at the 'Making Good Choices' conference Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Scores of Suffolk students have attended a conference on drug and gang culture - getting the chance to meet former gang members and prisoners who have turned their lives around.

M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

31 minutes ago Jessica Hill
M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

Despite experiencing stagnant sales this year, Marks and Spencer is about to open a brand new food hall in our region.

Government advisor insists Broads nature will be protected as review gathers pace

33 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Protecting the natural beauty of the Broads and East Anglia’s nature reserves is at the forefront of an ongoing review into their future, according to government adviser Julian Glover during a visit to the area today (2).

New scheme to help stop bed blocking at Suffolk’s hospitals

47 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The scheme aims to prevent bed blocking at Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

A new scheme to help prevent bed blocking in Suffolk is set to get the green light this month.

Mum of four-year-old with severe epilepsy says she still has ‘no choice’ but to break the law

57 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Indie-Rose Clarry Picture: TANNINE MONTGOMERY

Although from today, medicinal cannabis products can now be legally prescribed to some patients in the UK for the first time, one Suffolk mum claims she will still have to commit a crime to get her daughter’s life-changing cannabis medicine.

Iconic First World War football to be displayed at Portman Road

15:09 Andrew Papworth
The historic First World War football will be displayed at Portman Road. Pictured are Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne and Tony Robinson, former corporal in the London Irish and now Ball Major. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

It shows not only the spirit of the beautiful game but also the bravery of those who risked their lives for the freedom of future generations.

Video From celebrity footballers’ sports cars to life-sized cows, this company has it wrapped up

14:58 Jessica Hill
A custom-designed wrap for a Ferrari 458 Premier Signs of Colchester, a family business, is celebrating 20 years of growth. Back, left to right, Jake Bell, Sean Aldous, Harry Longhurst, Danny Wilkes, James Johnson and Chris De Gidts. Front, Scott Thorburn, Koba (the bulldog) and Grant Thorburn. Picture: JAKE BELL

WATCH a Ferrari 458 being wrapped in green and black graffiti style, and find out which current Strictly Come Dancing star had their car wrapped in Colchester

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24