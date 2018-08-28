Video

Youngsters encouraged to take part in Cornhill time capsule project

Work on Ipswich Cornhill is nearing completion Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Young people in Ipswich are being given the chance to get involved in a time capsule project to mark the completion of the new-look Cornhill.

The time capsule will be buried as part of the redevelopment, with work set to finish in the coming weeks.

Organisers are calling on local children to get involved by painting pictures of the new town square – perhaps with a celebration or an event taking place on it after the work is finished.

The winning entries will be among the items put into the time capsule, which won’t be unearthed until Suffolk Day 2050.

The Ipswich Star will be publishing a special souvenir edition containing the winning pictures – which will also go into the capsule.

The special paper will also look back at the long history of the Cornhill, using pictures from its own archives and including big occasions like all the Ipswich Town parades – including FA Cup, UEFA Cup and play-off final celebrations.

The £3.6million Cornhill regeneration project, led by Ipswich Borough Council and its Ipswich Vision Group partners, is aiming to transform the heart of the town.

While it has proved controversial, those behind it say it will be a major boost to the town centre.

A borough council spokesman said: “It’s getting close to completion and it is going to be a huge change to Suffolk’s county town.

“It is also hoped to bring a big boost to town centre businesses.”

The time capsule will also contain a scroll detailing the project.

Any youngsters interested in taking part in the competition are encouraged to use their imaginations and paint a picture of what they’d like to see happening on the Cornhill.

A council spokesman said: “Perhaps a show, some music or even a circus … let your imaginations run wild!”

The most inspirational drawings will be included in our special paper and put in the time capsule for people to look at in 32 years’ time.

Please send us your pictures to press.office@ipswich.gov.uk by Friday November 9. There will be some super prizes on offer to the three winners.