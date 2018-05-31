Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk gets new format for 2018

A fundraising charity walk in Ipswich will see a new feature in place for this year’s event.

The Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk will be a half-kilomathon and half-marathon - a half-kilomathon is 13.1km and a half-marathon is 13.1 miles.

Organisers have introduced the new format to accommodate different fitness levels for participants.

Sponsors for this year’s event will be OneLife Suffolk, East of England Co-op, Ipswich Dementia Action Alliance, Ipswich Town FC’s ‘Crazee’, Home Instead, and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The walk takes place on Saturday 13 October 2018, starting and finishing at Cult Café on Ipswich waterfront.

Having raised £22,000 and £16,000 at the 2016 and 2017 event, this year’s event has increased its entrant capacity and fundraising potential by expanding to 300 walkers – 150 in each walk distance - and has a target of £13,000.

To take part, email defeatdementiawalk@outlook.com for a registration form.

Entry is free and incorporates many novelty features including a finishing medal for each participant.

If you would like to donate to the event go to www.justgiving.com/teams/IpswichDefeatDementiaWalk2018