Ipswich driver banned from road after being caught four times limit

PUBLISHED: 16:50 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:19 22 August 2018

Drink-driver Giuliano Szabo, 38, outside magistrates' court in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

Drink-driver Giuliano Szabo, 38, outside magistrates' court in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

An Ipswich motorist has been stripped of his licence after already losing his job for driving while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

Giuliano Szabo, of Bulstrode Road, was caught behind the wheel of his Ford Mondeo with 144 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath the legal limit being 35mcg.

The 38-year-old was banned from the road for 32 months and made the subject of a four-month curfew by magistrates in Ipswich on Wednesday.

Szabo failed a breath test and was arrested after being stopped by police on routine patrol, due to his manner of driving, in Benezet Street, between London Road and Bramford Road, on June 15.

He admitted drink-driving on July 31 at the same court, where magistrates requested a pre-sentence report from the probation service before handing down punishment.

Prosecutor Tess Mann told sentencing magistrates that Szabo had been a man of previously good character, with no prior convictions in the UK, where he moved from Romania with his wife three years ago.

Shelley Drew, representing Szabo, said: “He wishes for me to emphasise his deep remorse and embarrassment.

“He and his wife are very emotional about the potential outcome of proceedings and what could have been, had there been an accident. They take the matter very seriously.

“He cooperated with police, attended court and entered a prompt guilt plea. He cancelled the insurance on his car, which he has sold and replaced with a push bike for the foreseeable future.

“He is well aware there will be a lengthy driving ban, given the level of reading.”

The court heard how Szabo had lost his job soon after being convicted, but that factory work had since been offered by his wife’s employer.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 32 months and made him the subject of a 12 month community order, including 25 days of rehabilitation activity.

He will also be restricted to his home address by way of a four-month curfew between the hours of 8pm and 4am.

Szabo will have the opportunity to reduce his disqualification by 32 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

He was also ordered to pay £170 to cover costs and a statutory fee towards victim services.

