GCSE Results Day 2018: Live updates from Ipswich and Felixstowe

GSCE results at Ipswich High School Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Thousands of pupils from Ipswich and Felixstowe are finding out their GCSE results today.

We will be bringing you live news, pictures and video from Ipswich and east Suffolk schools and colleges as the results roll in.

Our Ipswich reporter Jake Foxford is heading out to Kesgrave High School this morning, stay tuned for interviews with students.

Chantry Academy

Students are celebrating another successful year – with 66% of pupils receiving a grade 4 or above in English and 67% in maths.

Principal Craig D’Cunha said: “I am delighted that the hard work of our students, staff and local community have led to the academy’s continued improvement. “We have seen a rapid improvement over the past two years, which has been a real team effort and I am proud to be working alongside Chantry’s committed and talented staff and students.

“These successful grades will allow Chantry Academy students the freedom to make their own choices about the next stage of their education – well done to all.”

Claydon High School

Of 148 students at the school, 73% achieved at least a grade 4 or above in English and maths.

Headteacher Maéve Taylor said: “This group of students, has impressed us over the last five years with all of their many talents and personalities, they have achieved an excellent set of results which were well deserved.

“In another year of curriculum change for many subjects we have seen outstanding performances across the school including over 20% of all results receiving a grade 7 or above, equivalent to the A-A*, and half of these at grade 8 or 9.

“Students have been well supported by teachers, other staff, and their families to achieve these wonderful results.

“Many individual students achieved strong personal successes and we congratulate all of them and wish them well for the future.”

Copleston High School

67% of students achieved a Grade 4 and higher in English and Maths. There are 285 Year 11 pupils.

Shaun Common, principal, said: “We would like to congratulate our students, parents and staff on our GCSE successes. There have been a number of wonderful individual performances at a time when the examinations are more demanding and this bears testimony to the incredible hard work of our students, supported by our dedicated staff. 67% of our students have achieved at least a grade 4 in English and Maths, and we are delighted with the progress our students have made over their 5 years at Copleston High School.”

East Bergholt High School

A total of 76% of students achieved at least a grade 4 in both English and maths, while 48% received at least a grade 5 in both subjects.

Headteacher Colin Turner said: “We are delighted with another set of very good GCSE results.

“We are particularly pleased with an increase in the number of students achieving the higher grades.

“The results reflect the hard work of a lovely cohort of students, who were fantastically supported by both parents and staff.

“The results also go alongside the many other achievements the students gained in the arts, music, sport and much more, during their time at EBHS.”

Hadleigh High School

Pupils celebrated receiving their GCSE results today – with 63% of them gaining a 4 or above in both GCSE English and maths.

Headteacher Caroline Gibson said: “Students have attained these results through hard work, persistence and a determination to succeed.

“They have been fully supported by a dedicated team of staff in a time of significant changes to GCSE examinations.

“We are proud that our pupils are in a strong position for the next exciting phase of their learning.”

Ipswich School

99.1% of the 114 students at Ipswich School achieved at least a Grade 4 in English and Maths.

Headmaster Nicholas Weaver said: “We are very proud of these results, particularly the number of grade 9s which were awarded, and the breadth of subjects in which our pupils excelled. This year sees us equal the highest percentage of exams at grade 4 or above, or equivalent, since I became Headmaster here, and I would like to congratulate all our pupils on their hard work in these more demanding GCSE exams. They have done very well in giving themselves an excellent foundation at GCSE level to go on to further study and, ultimately, to the universities of their choice.”

Ipswich High School

Every single pupil taking GCSEs at Ipswich High School achieved a grade 4 or higher in maths, while 98.3% received at least a grade 4 in English.

And 64% were awarded at grades 7-9, equivalent to previous grades of A and A*.

Headteacher Oona Carlin said: “I am thrilled with the results our pupils have achieved.

“The time and energy students and staff have put into their studies has clearly been worthwhile and they deserve praise for their efforts and results.

“Due to the reformed GCSEs put in place for a further 20 subjects this year, schools are reporting a mixture of grading systems and there has been potential for confusion.

“But students and teaching staff have continued to dig deep, work together and not let this deter them from achieving the best outcomes possible.

“In fact, every single subject taught at the school had a positive value-added score, confirming fantastic achievements and hard work across all subject areas.”

Kesgrave High School

School leaders say they are delighted for their students, adding that they achieved the best results in the history of Kesgrave High.

Of 282 pupils who sat the exams this year, 74% gained at least a 4 in both maths and English.

Headteacher Nigel Burgoyne said: “The pressure on students nationally is excessive and we have done our best to ensure students have a broad and enriched curriculum, including a technology subject for all students, whilst protecting the arts subjects such as music and drama despite the funding cuts.”

St Albans Catholic High School

Of 161 pupils, 72% achieved grade 4 or above in English and maths.

Headteacher Matt Baker said: “Our school is clearly going from strength to strength – it was a joy and privilege to be amongst so many happy students this morning. They clearly responded well to excellent teaching and a staff that believed in them.

“We are thrilled that so many have signed up to extend these positive relationships into our sixth form.”

St Joseph’s College

A total of 86% of all pupils achieved a 4 or better in maths, and 84% received a 4 or above in English.

Vice Principal Academic Mr Sacha Cinnamond said: “Of course, one student’s grade 4 can be as great an achievement as another student’s grade 9 and this is very much a part of the ethos of St Joseph’s College, where we celebrate achievement at all levels.

“However, we are particularly happy with the number of grade 9s which our students have attained across a variety of subjects, testifying to the expertise of our teaching staff and hard work of our students.”