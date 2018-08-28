Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich Hospital to host session medication question and answer session

PUBLISHED: 14:46 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:46 26 October 2018

Senior regional medicines information pharmacist Abigail Scott pictured in the Carer’s Cabin where the drop-in sessions will be held Picture: ESNEFT

New sessions are to be hosted by Ipswich Hospital to help address patient queries about medication.

Members of the Pharmacy team at Ipswich Hospital are to hold a weekly question and answer session in the Carers’ Cabin, near the hospital’s south entrance.

The sessions will be held between 2pm and 5pm on Tuesday, October 30, Thursday November 15 and Tuesday, November 27.

The hospital say that is not something that they have offered previously, but if it is a success and there is demand for the service from patients and carers, they say extra dates could be added.

Senior regional medicines information pharmacist Abigail Scott, said: “For the last few years the Medicines Information service has operated a telephone helpline service for patients and family carers who want to discuss any questions they may have about their medicines.

“We know some people wouldn’t feel confident leaving messages on our answer machine though, so we’re hoping by increasing the different options patients have to contact us, we can help those who might otherwise struggle to get the help they need.

“We’re hoping this improves the way patients are able to manage their medication, particularly from a patient safety point of view. If they understand what they’re taking, they should get more benefit from it, and may be able to avoid unnecessary hospital visits.”

Patients or family carers can still call the helpline on 01473 703604, and leave a message on the secure answer machine.

A pharmacist will then get back to them, normally within the hour if called between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, or the next working day if the message is left outside of these hours.

