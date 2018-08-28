Police warn of long delays in Ipswich after crash

Police are currently at the scene of a collision in Ipswich Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

There are long delays in and around the London Road area of Ipswich this evening following an earlier crash.

Officers were called around 3.50pm to what is believed to have been a collision between a car and a lorry.

Police are currently controlling one lane of traffic as they await recovery vehicles.

Officers are warning people to avoid the area if possible.

The East of England Ambulance service were called to the scene but it is thought that no one was injured.

In a tweet by Norfolk and Suffolk Road and Armed Policing Team said: “Currently at the scene of a non injury RTC London Road near Orwell Housing Offices.

“A single lane under traffic control in and out of town whilst we await recovery as unable to move the vehicle.

“Long delays, avoid the area.”