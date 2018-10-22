Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Don’t stock food produced using slave labour, MP tells supermarkets

22 October, 2018 - 06:33
Ipswich MP Sandy Martin. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Supermarkets in the UK should not import food produced unethically by workers subjected to slave-like conditions, Ipswich’s MP has said during a parliamentary debate.

Labour’s Sandy Martin told a House of Commons debate about ending exploitation in supermarket supply chains: “We need to ensure that food producers, wherever they are in the world, cannot profit financially from slavery.”

The debate was started after fellow opposition MP Kerry McCarthy tabled a motion against the “practice of modern slavery and the exploitation of labour in the supply chains of supermarkets in the UK”.

In his speech, Mr Martin said that although there are “high standards imposed on our food creators in this country”, there are “less stringent regimes to undercut those high standards” which some supermarkets import food from.

Some are being forced to work for virtually no pay and for employers who have little regard for laws, he said.

He argued: “If we are to protect people working in this country from exploitation...the government must do far more to enforce the minimum wage by not just advising employers that they are breaking the law, but prosecuting and punishing them.

“Far more resources need to be put into investigating suspected offenders.

“I want our standards in this country to be something of which we can be proud, but if that is to happen, we need to ensure that we are not exporting slavery and exploitation to the third world by importing cheap goods produced under slavery conditions.

“If food is being produced through the use of indentured labour — labour provided under duress by prisoners, child labour or even outright slavery — we have no business importing it and therefore giving financial support to the gangsters who are using those methods.

He said there was “no excuse” for the major supermarkets in the UK to ignore the issue, adding that they “have ample resources with which to check the provenance of the food that they sell”.

“It is time that the supermarkets realised that these things are important to their customers, and carried out thorough due diligence on all the products that they sell,” Mr Martin said.

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Yesterday, 21:19 Amy Gibbons
Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man from Suffolk died while attempting to climb the tallest mountain in Europe, an inquest heard.

Gallery: Batman etched on man’s prosthetic leg as Ipswich garage launches free innovative vinyl wrap service

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Impressive Batman design on prosthetic leg in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Royal Mail employee is thrilled to have his favourite superhero on his prosthetic leg thanks to an Ipswich garage.

Man charged following early morning police chase

Yesterday, 17:45 James Carr
A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Yesterday, 17:23 James Carr
Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

Yesterday, 17:22 Will Jefford
The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Yesterday, 16:52 Amy Gibbons
Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A young teacher died after attempting a “high performance” skydiving manoeuvre, an inquest heard.

Woman hit by car outside department store

Yesterday, 16:12 James Carr
There has been a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Smallgate, Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

Most read

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

Essex Police working with Ryanair after passenger filmed launching racist tirade

Essex Police say they are working with Ryanair and Spanish authorities after the incident Picture: PA

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24