Man and 16-year-old boy admit involvement in ‘Rambo’ style knife attack which saw teenagers stabbed

Chowdhury admitted having a hunting knife in Whitland Close, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old man has admitted his involvement in an attack in which two teenagers were stabbed with a “Rambo” style knife in Ipswich.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today was Tahim Chowdhury, who had denied wounding Liam Smy and Anthony Wood with intent to do them grievous bodily harm on October 3, 2016.

On the second day of his trial Chowdhury, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two less serious charges of unlawfully wounding Mr Smy and Mr Wood and these pleas were accepted by the prosecution.

He also pleaded guilty to having a hunting knife in Whitland Close, Ipswich on the same date.

Also before the court was a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, who had also denied wounding Mr Smy and Mr Wood with intent to cause them grievous bodily harm.

Today he pleaded guilty an offence of affray and prosecution counsel Joanne Eley offered no evidence on the two wounding with intent charges.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned sentence until October 5 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared on the defendants by the probation service.

The court had heard that Mr Smy and Mr Wood, who are both 19, were in Whitland Close when they were approached by two males wearing balaclavas.

One of the men pulled out a “Rambo-style” knife with a seven inch blade and Mr Smy was stabbed in the back and Mr Wood was chased and stabbed in the hand and head after going to his friend’s aid.

Miss Eley said that Mr Wood had described the weapon as being “the sort of knife you would see in a scary movie.

“He froze as he saw the knife pulled out. He thought someone was going to lose their life,” said Miss Eley.

The men were taken to hospital where Mr Smy was found to have a hole in his diaphragm which required surgery and Mr Wood had seven stitches in a cut on the back of his head. He also had a cut on his hand.

Miss Eley told the court at the time of the alleged offences Mr Wood had been in a relationship with Chowdhury’s ex-girlfriend.