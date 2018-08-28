Burglars rifle through property after breaking into Ipswich address through window

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a property was burgled in Ipswich last week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The burglary took place between 9pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday October 17 at a property in Christchurch Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “At some point during the times stated, offender/s forced entry via a window and made an untidy search within.

“It isn’t known at this stage what has been stolen.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or who has any information about the crime is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 60135/18.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org