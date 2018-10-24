Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

It’s time to burn bad news! Festival to set fire to negative headlines

24 October, 2018 - 07:33
Fatma Boharali enjoying her time creating crafts for the SPILL Festival that will be on display during the Pyre Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher

Fatma Boharali enjoying her time creating crafts for the SPILL Festival that will be on display during the Pyre Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

With political rows, austerity and the loss of much-loved celebrities in recent years, there has certainly been plenty of bad news to get us down.

Jessica McFarlane with her daughter Sylvi, creating crafts for the SPILL Festival that will be on display during the Pyre Parade. Picture: Nick ButcherJessica McFarlane with her daughter Sylvi, creating crafts for the SPILL Festival that will be on display during the Pyre Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher

But Ipswich’s popular SPILL Festival is urging people to take a possibly therapeutic solution to the negative headlines of modern times - by burning the news that angers and upsets us the most.

Organisers of the international festival of live art and performance have organised a dramatic Pyre Parade for this year’s celebration.

An effigy has been placed in La Tour Cycle Cafe, which will be unveiled at Ipswich Waterfront on Thursday - and people have been given an opportunity to take a private moment to write down bad news before posting it into a box inside the effigy.

Whether it is global news around Brexit or Donald Trump, something closer to home like the performance of Ipswich Town or more personal bad news, people have been urged to “get it out of your system and into the effigy”.

Fatma and Ibrahim Boharali having fun creating crafts for the SPILL Festival that will be on display during the Pyre Parade. Picture: Nick ButcherFatma and Ibrahim Boharali having fun creating crafts for the SPILL Festival that will be on display during the Pyre Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher

Organisers added: “Bad debts, health worries, a sour relationship, or colouring in where you went over the edges – whatever the badness, feed the beast.”

After a march including mystical performers and a marching band from Ipswich Waterfront to Christchurch Park at 5pm on Saturday, November 3, the effigy will be engulfed in flames - taking all the bad news sentiment with it.

In a document about the Pyre Parade published ahead of the launch, organisers said: “The Pyre Parade invites anyone who wants to add to the event to write bad news or concerns down.”

They added that they are working with a mental health charity to ensure the whole process is safe.

Fatma and Ibrahim Boharali having fun creating crafts for the SPILL Festival that will be on display during the Pyre Parade. Picture: Nick ButcherFatma and Ibrahim Boharali having fun creating crafts for the SPILL Festival that will be on display during the Pyre Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher

They had even considered collecting the ashes the following morning and putting them in the water to be washed away.

But they decided: “On reflection, we feel that the fire is point of transformation enough and we do not wish to reactivate any bad news.”

A series of workshops for both adults and children have also been held for people to make their own lanterns, masks, sage burners and effigies before the event.

For more information, on the SPILL Festival of Performance, visit www.spillfestival.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

‘What are the parents doing?’ - Attack on boy, 15, branded ‘horrific’ and ‘disgusting’

21:02 James Carr
A 15-year-old boy was attacked near the fountains on Lowestoft’s Royal Thoroughfare. Photo: James Carr.

A savage attack on a 15-year-old boy by a “pack” of teenage girls and a teenage boy has been branded as “disgusting” by horrified onlookers.

Fans asked to pay respects to Beattie at Portman Road

19:30 Will Jefford
Kevin Beattie sadly died on September 16, aged 64. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town fans are encouraged to pay their respects to club legend Kevin Beattie at Portman Road – rather than at Seven Hills Crematorium – when his funeral takes place on Friday.

Warning over gas cylinders after two people left homeless following explosion

19:12 Andrew Hirst
Debris from the exploded gas cylinder Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two people have been left homeless after a gas cylinder exploded and left debris 50 metres away.

See the dazzling display of 23,000 poppies cascading down side of church

19:00 Michael Steward
The stunning display at St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

A stunning cascade of more than 23,000 handcrafted poppies can be seen falling from a Suffolk church following a community-backed project to commemorate the Armistice centenary.

Five of the best Airbnb places you can stay in Suffolk

19:00 Megan Aldous
Airbnb has had a successful year in East Anglia Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK

From a dragon house to a quirky converted grain-store - find out where you could enjoy your next break in Suffolk.

Judge rues knife crime ‘epidemic’ before jailing 22-year-old for stabbing

18:05 Tom Potter
His Honour Judge Martyn Levett Picture: GREGG BROWN

A judge lamented levels of knife crime as approaching “epidemic proportions” before jailing a Suffolk father-of-two for stabbing another man outside a pub.

Video: Why was a helicopter flying over Ipswich waterfront?

17:43 Andrew Hirst
Stock of Ipswich Waterfront Picture: NEIL PERRY

A low flying helicopter over the Ipswich waterfront has been causing a stir among passersby this afternoon.

Most read

‘I feel so much happier, healthier and confident’ - mum tells of winning national Slimming World award

Katie Clark has been recognised by Slimming World Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLD

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town to install CCTV in aftermath of shocking sex attack on teenage boy

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24