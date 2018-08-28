Teen singer Roma launches debut album

Roma Nicolson, aged 13, from Ipswich at the launch event for her first album Teen Spirit. CHRIS SILVESTER

Ipswich singer-songwriter Roma Nicholson has released her first album aged just 13.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roma Nicolson, aged 13, from Ipswich at the launch event for her first album Teen Spirit. Roma Nicolson, aged 13, from Ipswich at the launch event for her first album Teen Spirit.

Roma performed songs from self-penned Teen Spirit to a crowd of 100 fans at a launch event at the Railway Pub in Ipswich.

They included the song Stronger, which was released on World Mental Health Day and is about fighting back against bullying.

The three hour launch raised £971 for three local charities she supports - EACH children’s hospice, Ipswich winter night shelter and 4yp Suffolk young peoples mental health project.

The Northgate High School pupil said: “It’s my first LP and they are all songs written from the heart so to be finally performing was just great.

“I absolutely loved it, the crowd were very supportive and it all went really well.

“I wasn’t expecting to raise such a huge amount in three hours but it’s amazing as it means I am nearing my target of £6,000 and it will help the charities.”

Roma was joined on stage by local talent 24 Karat Band, Rob Lewis, Emily Gray and 14-year-old Noah Evans.

Roma is a keen fundraiser though her singing and performs regularly at local events to raise awareness for the three charities she supports. So far she has already raised £4,200 for the three charities this year.

Last year she raised £4,500 through the sale of Welcome to the Waterfront for the Ipswich Winter Night Shelter, where her mum Rosa is a volunteer.

It was Rosa’s work at the shelter that inspired Roma to start writing songs in January 2017.

Just a year later the Stagecoach Performing Arts School student got to the grand final of the Open Mic UK Songwriters Competition at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

Teen Spirit costs £8 and can be purchased from West End Music in Norwich Road, Ipswich, and Dales Road and Chantry Post Offices in Ipswich, with all sales proceeds going directly to Roma’s charities.

It can also be bought online from Roma’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/romasworlduk or from her website www.romasworld.co.uk and can be e downloaded on iTunes, Amazon music, and Spotify.

Roma will perform festive songs and tracks off Teen Spirit at the Ipswich Christmas lights turn on at the Cornhill at 4.30pm on Thursday November 22.