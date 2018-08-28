Video

WATCH: Fans pay emotional tributes to Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie

Portman Road was lined with hundreds of Ipswich Town fans waiting to catch a glimpse of Kevin Beattie's funeral procession Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich Town FC’s greatest player was given a hero’s send-off yesterday afternoon as Kevin Beattie made one last journey down Portman Road.

The legendary defender’s family arranged for their journey to a private family service to go via the Blues’ home ground so that fans had a final chance to say goodbye.

Fans lined Portman Road, applauded and chanted his name as the funeral procession passed by the stadium.

Beattie, born in Carlisle in 1953, made 307 appearances for Town in a career which saw him win the FA Cup and Uefa Cup during Sir Bobby Robson’s golden era in charge of the Blues.

Sir Bobby described Beattie as the best English defender he had ever seen.

Old photographs of Kevin Beattie have been placed at the statue of Sir Bobby Robson

He scored 32 goals for Town, was PFA Young Player of the Year in 1973/74, and won nine England caps.

Following an injury-plagued career, Beattie worked for BBC Radio Suffolk, and was a regular voice on the Life’s a Pitch Show on Saturdays.