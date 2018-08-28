‘Social prescribing’ among topics at mental health trust conference

A free conference will be hosted in Ipswich by the region’s mental health trust next week.

The Mind, Body and Soul conference and workshop will take place at the Ipswich Town Football Club on Friday, November 2, between 12pm and 4.30pm, focussing on ‘social prescribing’.

Run by the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), the open event will feature several workshops focusing on non-medical practises that can alleviate mental health conditions such as diet, sport and arts.

Ian Hartley, an NSFT public governor representing Suffolk, said: “It is exciting to see how our NHS in Suffolk is recognising and responding to the needs of the community by the introduction of social prescribing.

“Social prescribing recognises that as well as medication and talking therapies; stress, anxiety, loneliness and depression can be addressed by a range of activities that make people feel better.”