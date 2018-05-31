Partly Cloudy

Road closures revealed for Ipswich Town v Norwich City derby

PUBLISHED: 13:54 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:54 20 August 2018

Roads around Ipswich Town Football Club’s ground are to be closed for most of the day when the Blues face their crunch derby match against Norwich City.

The Canaries are due to visit Portman Road for the much-anticipated clash on Sunday, September 2.

Kick-off is at noon - but roads surrounding the stadium will be shut for most of the day, with larger crowds expected than normal.

In a letter to people living in the area, community engagement officer Pc Dave Wright said: “There will be road closures that will be put in place due to the anticipated numbers of fans that will be travelling to watch the game.”

The closures are:

■ Portman Road - from 4am until 5pm, from the junction of Princes Street to the junction of Sir Alf Ramsey Way.

■ Sir Alf Ramsey Way - from 4am until 5pm, from the junction of Portman Road to the junction of Constantine Road.

■ Princes Street - from 8am until 5pm, from the junction of Civic Drive to Burrell Road.

■ Chalon Street - from 8am until 5pm, from the junction of Princes Street to New Cardinal Street.

■ Sedan Street - from 8am until 5pm, from the junction of Princes Street to New Cardinal Street.

■ St Nicholas Street - from 9am to 4pm.

A letter detailing the closures is being delivered to people in the areas affected.

Proposed diversion have been put in place for Princes Street along Ranelagh Road, Greyfriars Road, Civic Drive and Handford Road.

There are also diversions planned for St Nicholas Street along Dog Head Street, Lower Brook Street and College Street.

At last year’s Ipswich Town v Norwich City game at Portman Road, seven people were arrested including five for public order acts, one for drunk and disorderly and one for possession of a firework/flare at a sporting event.

That made up the majority of people arrested at Ipswich Town home matches for the entire 2017/18 season, with the only others being two people arrested for affray at Town’s game against Birmingham City and one person for entering whilst drunk in the match against Leeds.

Anyone with concerns about the road closures ahead of the game should contact the Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing ipswichwest.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

