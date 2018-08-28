Heavy Rain

Ipswich waiting to hear how new fund could transform town centre

PUBLISHED: 11:30 01 November 2018

Will the new scheme bring people back to Ipswich town centre? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Will the new scheme bring people back to Ipswich town centre? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Bosses in Ipswich are waiting to hear how they can apply for a share of the government’s multi-million pound transformation fund to boost town centres.

The main part of the former Ipswich Co-op department store is earmarked to become a new town centre primary school, opening in September 2019.

Bosses in Ipswich are waiting to hear how they can apply for a share of the government’s multi-million pound transformation fund to boost town centres.

But they are also drawing up their own plans to improve the heart of the town following the reopening of the Cornhill after its £3.6m facelift.

During Monday’s budget speech Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond announced a £650m transformation fund for towns and cities across Britain to try to breathe new life into their central areas.

The news comes amid increased pressures on town centres from the threat of internet shopping to traditional retailers.

There have been no details of how this windfall will be allocated – but officials at Ipswich council are trying to get some clarification from Whitehall departments.

Council leader David Ellesmere said: “We don’t know any details yet, but the indications are that this will be aimed at looking for some other uses for town centre buildings, especially encouraging more people to live in the heart of towns.

“We are currently working on our public realm strategy which will be published in the next few months and that will look at how the town centre should evolve.”

That may include extending the new paving from the Cornhill area along existing pedestrianised streets where some of the bricks laid in the 1980s are now cracked or loose.

And it is likely to look at finding new uses for some of the buildings that are no longer needed as shops following on from the conversion of the former Ipswich Co-op Department store in Carr Street into a new primary school for children living in and around the town centre.

Ipswich Vision Partnership chair Terry Hunt, who represents private and public sector organisations in the town, welcomed the news that the government was making funds available to help transform town centres.

He said: “It is clear that the future of the town centre has to evolve with a focus on making it place for people to meet and get together with retail at its heart but also leisure and other sectors.

“And making more provision for people to live in the town centre will be at the heart of this change.

“The partnership will look forward to seeing what the government can offer to help the town to develop.”

Where are the best places to relax and unwind in Suffolk?

11:06 Andrew Papworth
Thorpeness beach. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Research has revealed increasing numbers of young people are choosing relaxing holidays in Suffolk over city breaks. ANDREW PAPWORTH looks the best ways to relax and unwind in the county.

Video: WATCH Suffolk man pops the question in style at Waterloo

10:42 Michael Steward
The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

A Suffolk man enlisted the help of a classical orchestra to pop the question to his childhood sweetheart in a romantic flash mob proposal at Britain’s busiest train station.

Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

10:32 Will Jefford
Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police have confirmed that a missing woman from Great Ashfield, near Bury St Edmunds has been found two days after she disappeared.

Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

10:19 Will Jefford
A busy stretch of the A12

Serious delays remain after a van that crashed off the A12 is cleared.

Frosty conditions expected overnight - but warmer weather to come

08:24 Will Jefford
Ipswich expects more rain today before a chilly evening. Picture: citizenside.com

Ipswich is set for another rainy day as temperatures remain cool and are expected to fall further overnight.

Government department takes FOUR months to respond to Suffolk parking proposals

08:06 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
POlice and PCSOs currently enforce parking in Suffolk Picture: GREGG BROWN

A government department is facing criticism after it took four months to respond to Suffolk’s councils about a key parking issue.

‘Not acceptable’ - teenagers caught reportedly throwing fireworks in the street

08:05 Andrew Papworth
The fireworks seized in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A batch of fireworks were seized from teenagers in a town centre amid reports they had been throwing them in the street.

