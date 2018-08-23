Ride in a fire engine at museum open day

A previous Ride a Fire Engine Day at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Youngsters will get the chance to ride a fire engine at a museum’s open day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A previous Ride a Fire Engine Day at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: GREGG BROWN A previous Ride a Fire Engine Day at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Transport Museum is holding its’ annual Ride a Fire Engine day on Bank Holiday Monday, August 27 at The Old Trolleybus Depot Cobham Road, Ipswich.

Amongst the fire engines on display and giving rides are the museum’s own Dennis F12 engine and Nellie, the open top engine.

There will be visiting classic fire engines and also a modern fire engine on display.

There will be a child-size fire engine and face painting for the children.

The Sunbeam Café will be providing a full range of light refreshments.

Admission prices are £7 for adults, concessions are £6, children £4.50 or a family ticket for £20.

The museum is open from 11am until 4pm.

For more information, visit www.ipswichtransportmuseum.co.uk