Teenager caught driving just weeks after being banned

A Suffolk teenager was caught driving while disqualified within weeks of being banned.

Brandan Pitcher-Jolly was banned by magistrates on July 19 from driving for 18 months, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Less than a month later he was stopped by police driving out of a supermarket car park and without insurance.

Pitcher-Jolly, 19, of Dales View, Washbrook, admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, breaching a 12 month sentence of youth detention suspended for 18 months, and failing to comply with a supervision order.

Juliet Donovan for Pitcher-Jolly said he was currently waiting for an appointment with the community mental health team.

Judge Rupert Overbury deferred sentence on Pitcher-Jolly for three months.