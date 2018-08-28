Teenager caught driving just weeks after being banned
PUBLISHED: 15:25 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:25 30 October 2018
A Suffolk teenager was caught driving while disqualified within weeks of being banned.
Brandan Pitcher-Jolly was banned by magistrates on July 19 from driving for 18 months, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Less than a month later he was stopped by police driving out of a supermarket car park and without insurance.
Pitcher-Jolly, 19, of Dales View, Washbrook, admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, breaching a 12 month sentence of youth detention suspended for 18 months, and failing to comply with a supervision order.
Juliet Donovan for Pitcher-Jolly said he was currently waiting for an appointment with the community mental health team.
Judge Rupert Overbury deferred sentence on Pitcher-Jolly for three months.