Teenager caught driving just weeks after being banned

PUBLISHED: 15:25 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:25 30 October 2018

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk teenager was caught driving while disqualified within weeks of being banned.

Brandan Pitcher-Jolly was banned by magistrates on July 19 from driving for 18 months, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Less than a month later he was stopped by police driving out of a supermarket car park and without insurance.

Pitcher-Jolly, 19, of Dales View, Washbrook, admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, breaching a 12 month sentence of youth detention suspended for 18 months, and failing to comply with a supervision order.

Juliet Donovan for Pitcher-Jolly said he was currently waiting for an appointment with the community mental health team.

Judge Rupert Overbury deferred sentence on Pitcher-Jolly for three months.

Three girls released by police in connection with fire at school in Bury St Edmunds

37 minutes ago Russell Cook
The suspected arson happened at Bury St Edmunds County Upper School on Sunday afternoon. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three girls arrested in connection with an arson investigation at County Upper School, in Bury St Edmunds, have all been released under investigation.

Video: Members of Ipswich’s Snow White cast have appeared in Disney films

43 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Alireza Sarebani and Fatemeh Sarebani are playing two of the seven dwarfs at The Regent Christmas pantomime. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Two siblings who are in The Regent’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs panto have previously appeared in Star Wars and Christopher Robin.

Day of action at Felixstowe to target criminals sees 51 vehicles stopped and 10 arrests made

12:43 Jake Foxford
The police day of action at Garrison Lane car park, Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A total of 51 vehicles were stopped and 10 arrests were made following an operation to target criminals using Suffolk’s roads.

Forces pledge vigorous pursuit of rape cases in spite of low charge rate

11:44 Tom Potter
Police said figures reflected the national picture and a greater confidence of victims to come forward (picture posed by model) Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIRE

A fraction of rape cases lead to suspects being charged in Suffolk and Essex, new figures show.

Video: Is there an easy way to tell a poisonous wild mushroom from one that is safe to eat?

11:40 Ross Bentley
Matthew Rooney at Arger Fen

A walk with fungi expert Matthew Rooney is more than just a mushroom picking mission - it’s a chance to open your eyes and learn about what’s really going on at ground level.

Video: Cruelty case survivor Ginge is looking for a new home

11:30 Megan Aldous
Ginge is a Male, Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is looking for a new loving home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ginge has had a terrible start to life after he was found malnourished, emaciated and with bad skin. Could you change his life by giving him a loving home?

Education Secretary Damian Hinds meets Suffolk MPs over fears for special needs funding

11:24 Paul Geater
Suffolk MPs Jo Churchill, Peter Aldous, Therese Coffey, Dan Poulter and James Cartlidge with Damian Hinds after their meeting about Special Needs education in the county. Picture: Office of JAMES CARTLIDGE

Suffolk’s Conservative MPs have held a meeting with Education Secretary Damian Hinds in a bid to get more support to deal with the county’s crisis in special needs education.

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Camilla Tarr. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Missing 20-year-old from Felixstowe found following appeal

Daniel Hare. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘I can’t wait to get started, I’ll give it everything’ - watch Lambert’s first press conference as Town boss

Paul Lambert at his first Ipswich Town press conference today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town in-tray: Assessment, raising the threat level and history repeating itself

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes charge of his first game for the Blues against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX

Opinion: Classy, confident and clever – why Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference was so reassuring

All smiles for Paul Lambert as he is unveiled as the new Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Ross Halls

Video: How freak accident changed my life – Mum-of-one thanks medics after horror fall

Bexx will have to wear her halo for 12 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

