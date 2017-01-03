Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Academy sponsor Paradigm Trust takes over Murrayfield Community Primary School in Ipswich

17:12 03 January 2017

Murrayfield Primary School. Exhausted children are disrupting lessons so much a headteacher has cancelled all after school clubs to make sure they get a good night’s sleep.

Murrayfield Primary School. Exhausted children are disrupting lessons so much a headteacher has cancelled all after school clubs to make sure they get a good night’s sleep.

A struggling primary school in Ipswich has been taken over by a new sponsor in a bid to continue its improvement.

Comment
Amanda Phillips will take over as headteacher after her role as principal at Ipswich AcademyAmanda Phillips will take over as headteacher after her role as principal at Ipswich Academy

Murrayfield Community Primary School in Nacton Road has been in special measures since September 2015 after Ofsted inspectors deemed the school to be inadequate.

But after an order from the Department for Education to convert into an academy, the renamed Murrayfield Primary Academy is now being run by the Paradigm Trust, which also operates Ipswich Academy.

Amanda Phillips, chief executive of Paradigm Trust and Murrayfield’s new headteacher, said: “Paradigm Trust’s aim is to give children the educational opportunities they deserve. We are working hard to do that with our existing schools and I am confident we shall be able to do the same for the children at Murrayfield.”

In November, parents expressed their concerns that the change of hands would mean improvement work carried out by interim headteacher Andrew Livingstone would be put at risk, after an interim Ofsted visit considered the school to be making progress in May last year.

But Ms Phillips moved to ease parent fears and outlined Paradigm’s plans.

“I have met many Murrayfield parents and we understand that change is unsettling,” she said.

“We are keen that they know that we are not interested in change for change’s sake. Everything that is good for the children will continue, but we will take immediate steps to raise the quality of teaching and educational standards.

“The key to improving standards is great teaching. There will be changes as we improve the teaching in the school but we will keep them informed about those. One of our main objectives is that the school is staffed in a way that allows us to deliver the outstanding education that we believe every child deserves.”

Ms Phillips will be replaced at Ipswich Academy by Helen Winn as interim principal, after the school was removed from special measures in November.

Keywords: Department for Education

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Suffolk woman hatched plan with her father to have ex-partner murdered, court told

12:07 Colin Adwent
Police at the scene of a shooting at Forum Court in Bury.

Just before pulling the trigger in a botched assassination attempt on a Suffolk man, a hitman said “Rebecca wants you dead”, a court heard today.

Flood and ice warnings for region as temperatures set to plummet

11:19 Jason Noble
Puddles of water in the field with a layer of ice on. Photo by Allison Balaam

Flood and ice warnings are in place across the region today and into tomorrow as temperatures are set to plummet.

East Anglian Air Ambulance flew its 20,000th mission before end of 2016

31 minutes ago Ellis Barker
East Anglian Air Ambulance

It is an emergency service that provides urgent medical support across Suffolk and Essex, and before the end of 2016 the East Anglian Air Ambulance had flown its 20,000th mission.

Today’s picture of the day shows the skies over Stutton alive with stars

36 minutes ago Sam Dawes
The night sky over Stutton. Picture: Mark Murton

Suffolk’s top beauty spots, landmarks and its amazing wildlife can provide the subjects for some stunning photos – and through our iwitness24 site our readers are able to share them with the world

Five charged over reports of hare coursing in Elmswell, Suffolk

50 minutes ago Jason Noble
Police investigate reports of hare coursing

Five men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing in Elmswell have all been charged and will appear next month before magistrates.

Updated: Man in hospital with serious injuries after crash on A14 in Levington

10:38 Jason Noble
The A14

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A14 in Levington this morning.

Funeral of West Meadows alleged stabbing victim Barry Street to take place in Sudbury today

10:23 Reporters
Police at the West meadows site in Ipswich following the incident

A funeral procession for a man allegedly killed at the West Meadows travellers’ site in Ipswich will take place between Ipswich and Sudbury today.

Most read

Updated: Man in hospital with serious injuries after crash on A14 in Levington

The A14

Dunelm set to follow The Range with move into Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich

Dunelm's plans come after The Range announced plans to move from Suffolk Retail Park to Anglia Retail Park

Funeral of West Meadows alleged stabbing victim Barry Street to take place in Sudbury today

Police at the West meadows site in Ipswich following the incident

Mick McCarthy admits Tom Lawrence would be out of Ipswich Town’s price range if Leicester decided to cash-in

Tom Lawrence celebrates his equaliser at Loftus Road for Ipswich

Where will the mobile speed cameras be in Suffolk today?

A mobile speed camera van

Suffolk woman hatched plan with her father to have ex-partner murdered, court told

Police at the scene of a shooting at Forum Court in Bury.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Mick McCarthy admits Tom Lawrence would be out of Ipswich Town’s price range if Leicester decided to cash-in

Tom Lawrence celebrates his equaliser at Loftus Road for Ipswich

Updated: Ipswich Town fans fear Mick McCarthy won’t stick to Marcus Evans’ five-point plan

Town manager Mick McCarthy

Video: Drone footage offers new views of Shotley pier as group receives £100,000 Co-operatives UK funding

A still from Matt Porter's drone footage of the piers in Shotley

Ipswich teenager who stabbed hedgehog to death spared jail

The hedgehog killed by Tyler Perkins

Dunelm set to follow The Range with move into Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich

Dunelm's plans come after The Range announced plans to move from Suffolk Retail Park to Anglia Retail Park

Poll: Do you agree with Marcus Evans five-point plan – and do you think Mick McCarthy will adhere to it?

Mick McCarthy at Loftus Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24