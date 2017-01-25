Overcast

Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG to continue IVF treatments after proposed cuts drew ‘enormous’ interest

07:51 25 January 2017

IVF treatment (stock image). Credit: James Fletcher

IVF treatment (stock image). Credit: James Fletcher

Health chiefs in east Suffolk have withdrawn plans to cut fertility services in response to public feedback and an improved financial outlook.

The governing body of the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (IESCCG) agreed yesterday to continue with its in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) services as well as its marginalised and vulnerable adult (MVA) programme.

The decision follows a major public consultation, held over the summer, when views were sought on the proposed cuts, which would have seen the number of IVF cycles reduced or withdrawn altogether.

They had been raised when the IESCCG together with the West Suffolk CCG were jointly facing a £13million financial deficit.

Since then, however, their financial position has improved.

Speaking at yesterday’s meeting at The Mix in Stowmarket, John Flather, a member of the clinical executive, said 800 people had responded to the IVF consultation, with most in favour of retaining the service.

Dr Flather said that while the two cycles proposed for women up to the age of 40, and one for those older, was fewer than the official guidelines recommended, it was “in keeping” with most other CCGs.

He said many people in Suffolk knew someone who would be “deeply affected” by the proposals and they had “produced an enormous amount of interest”.

Discussing the MVA programme, which supports homeless people, Gypsies, migrants and refugees, Ben Solway, another member of the clinical executive, said reduction in services in west Suffolk, could pose difficulties for those who could not easily travel.

He also said more Syrian refugees were likely to be placed in the county, some of whom would require the service.

CCG chairman Mark Shenton, speaking after the meeting, said the consultation feedback had been “incredible” and helped the governing body make its decision. He said that while the CCGs’ financial position had improved, “Focussing on maintaining a financial balance will still be an important priority over the coming months,

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk said: “We hope this will encourage people to share their views with us about NHS and social care services in Suffolk so we can continue to challenge, shape and improve care for the better.

Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG to continue IVF treatments after proposed cuts drew 'enormous' interest

07:51 25 January 2017

