Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Ipswich armed robber’s mum apologises to Co-op shop staff who believed he had gun

06:45 24 January 2017

An armed robbery was carried out at the Co op on Woodbridge Road on Wednesday December 21.

An armed robbery was carried out at the Co op on Woodbridge Road on Wednesday December 21.

An armed robber’s mother has apologised to workers at an Ipswich Co-op whom he terrified by pretending to have a gun in a sock.

Comment

Peter Price, of Gippeswyk Road, Ipswich, is now awaiting sentence after pleading guilty at the town’s crown court to robbing the East of England Co-op store in Woodbridge Road of cash.

The 27-year-old also admitted possessing an imitation firearm – a handgun-shaped item hidden in a sock. The offences took place on December 21. After the hearing Price’s mother, Anna Delgado, of Rope Walk, Ipswich, acknowledged what her son had done was traumatising for the staff involved and said she was sorry for his actions.

The 60-year-old said “I want to say that on a normal level he wouldn’t have done that. It is not in his nature to have done that.

“I’m really sorry that he has done it, and he’s taken it on board that he knows he has done wrong from what I saw in court.”

Ms Delgado said her son - who is one of seven children - has Asperger syndrome, along with other mental health issues, and is on medication.

However, she added Price had also got involved in illegal drugs and ended up with debts to dealers.

She said: “He is so vulnerable it’s unreal. It really is. He needs constant supervision.

“He regrets what he has done. He said to me he did it as he didn’t know what else to do because he didn’t have any money.

“I believe you have to pay the consequences and the price, but with Peter there are underlying issues there.”

The court heard Price, who is also known as Peter Perreira, had 29 previous convictions for 57 offences.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp said they were generally low level crimes such as shop theft, threatening behaviour, battery and criminal damage.

Mr Crimp told the court: “Nothing of the magnitude of the offence for which he now falls to be sentenced.”

Price, represented by Roger Thomson, entered his guilty pleas via a video link from Norwich prison where he is currently on remand.

He was told his sentence was being adjourned until week commencing March 6 to give time for a psychiatric report to be prepared.

Judge David Goodin told Price: “Offences of this nature ordinarily attract a custodial sentence of some length, particularly because of the presence of an imitation firearm.

“Mr Thomson is of the view it would not be in the interests of justice that I pass sentence without some input of a psychiatrist.”

Keywords: David Goodin UN Court United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in fast lane

7 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Crash on the Orwell Bridge

Rush hour commuters are experiencing long delays on the A14 this morning after a crash.

Abusive former Colchester soldier who ‘terrorised’ neighbours is spared jail

06:32 Jane Hunt
Stanley Snellgrove leaves Ipswich Crown Court.

An 87-year-old “neighbour from hell” who racially abused his neighbours and subjected them to a campaign of harassment has walked free from court after a judge decided not to send him straight to prison.

Updated: Freezing fog warning for Suffolk and Essex rush hour commuters – drivers urged to be careful

07:14 Matt Stott
Severe warning of fog in Suffolk and Essex. Pic: Jerry Turner.

Patches of dense “freezing” fog could cause long delays on roads across Suffolk and Essex this morning, sparking a warning from police for drivers to take extra care.

Ipswich armed robber’s mum apologises to Co-op shop staff who believed he had gun

06:45 Colin Adwent
An armed robbery was carried out at the Co op on Woodbridge Road on Wednesday December 21.

An armed robber’s mother has apologised to workers at an Ipswich Co-op whom he terrified by pretending to have a gun in a sock.

Mould found growing on steering wheel of abandoned car in west Suffolk

06:36 Chris Shimwell
An abandoned Renault Clio, belonging to Scott Day, 39, of Haselmere Close Bury St Edmunds. Photo supplied by St Edmundsbury Borough Council

The number of abandoned cars in the St Edmundsbury borough has quadrupled in less than a year, it has been revealed, with one car left for so long mould began growing on its steering wheel.

Train spotted heading along the A14 and over the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich

06:09 Paul Geater
The electric train on its way to Crewe - by road. Photo: John Day

Flat tyres are troublesome at the best of times and are even more of a problem when it happens to a large electric locomotive and the only place to get it fixed is 200 miles away.

Aldi submits plan to build new store on land next to Kingpin in Martlesham Heath

06:08 Jason Noble
The newly proposed site for the Aldi supermarket in Martlesham Heath.

Discount supermarket giant Aldi has confirmed its intention to build a new store in Martlesham Heath, and has submitted a formal planning application.

Most read

Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill

Video: Watch Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video - ‘love song for Suffolk’ filmed in Framlingham

Framlingham Castle appears at the end of Ed Sheeran's video

Train spotted heading along the A14 and over the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich

The electric train on its way to Crewe - by road. Photo: John Day

Video: Wife of Chris Naya from Manningtree makes plea for help to find his attackers

Jess Naya, at the bridge in Central Park, Chelmsford, near where her husband Chris was attacked. Photo: Will Lodge/Archant

Abusive former Colchester soldier who ‘terrorised’ neighbours is spared jail

Stanley Snellgrove leaves Ipswich Crown Court.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

New loan signing Toumani Diagouraga to wear the number 37 shirt at Ipswich Town

Toumani Diagouraga, pictured in action for Leeds United

Loss at Lincoln was Town’s worst ever defeat say fans

Town fans at Sincil bank after the defeat against Non-League Lincoln City

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues among three Championship clubs linked with Scunthorpe United midfielder Josh Morris

Scunthorpe United's Josh Morris
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24