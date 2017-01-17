Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Ipswich benefit cheat admits falsely claiming more than £7,000

16:13 17 January 2017

Benefit cheat fined

Benefit cheat fined

Archant

A 31-year-old Ipswich woman has been fined after admitting she falsely claimed more than £7,000 in benefits.

Comment

Sarah Jones, of Waterford Road, pleaded guilty to three charges when she appeared before Ipswich magistrates.

Jones admitted dishonestly failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances relating to employment support allowance (ESA) between October 10, 2013, and June 30, 2014, while in receipt of student income.

She also pleaded guilty to two counts of dishonestly making a false statement in August and November 2014 by failing to say she was a full-time student when claiming jobseekers’ allowance, and being in receipt of student income when claiming ESA.

Prosecutor Tess Mann said the money was claimed on the basis of Jones being incapable of work and having no other income.

The period she falsely claimed benefits for was two years and nine months.

The total overpayment came to £7,357.27.

Mrs Mann said Jones had no previous convictions.

John Hughes, mitigating, said Jones’ original claim was legitimate.

However, she failed to notify the authorities when she had difficulties in going back to university. She is now attempting to pay back the money.

Magistrates fined Jones a total of £800, and ordered her to pay £50 costs as well as £40 to the victims’ fund.

Part of A12 to be renamed A47 ahead of improvement works

30 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Traffic on the A12 at Farnham - part of the road north is to be renamed the A47.

One of Suffolk’s three most important roads is set to get shorter.

Updated: Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 12-hour stand-off

15:48 Adam Howlett and Emily Townsend
The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

A quiet Suffolk village is in lockdown this afternoon as a police stand-off which began at 11.15pm yesterday continues.

Brawl over alleged queue-jumping at Bury St Edmunds taxi rank costs two men dear

6 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A drunken taxi rank brawl has proved costly for two men who must now pay a total of £1,700 between them in court fines and costs.

Hundreds sign petition calling for urgent improvements to ‘road of death’ A1307

16 minutes ago Matt Reason
Attendees at the first A1307 Strategy Board

More than 1,000 petitioners have joined calls for urgent improvements to a key route in and out of Suffolk, labelling the A1307 the “road of death”.

Birch Farm Nursery launches appeal against ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report

59 minutes ago Jason Noble
Birch Farm Complex Day Care Nursery

A nursery in Hintlesham is appealing its latest Ofsted report after it’ received an ‘inadequate’ rating.

Ipswich benefit cheat admits falsely claiming more than £7,000

16:13
Benefit cheat fined

A 31-year-old Ipswich woman has been fined after admitting she falsely claimed more than £7,000 in benefits.

Essex grandmother gives evidence in rape trial of granddaughter

15:46 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court.

The Harwich grandmother of a woman who claims she was raped by a man while she was in bed with her has told a court she hid under her bedcovers when she saw a man in her bedroom.

Most read

Updated: Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 12-hour stand-off

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

The beauty of Trinidad and Tobago and how the Caribbean could steal your heart in 2017

Pigeon Point, Tobago

Abellio sells part of Greater Anglia to Japanese firm

An artist's impression of the Bombardier Aventra train that will operate from Liverpool Street to Essex and Ipswich,

Three Corrie witnesses identified from new CCTV

Corrie McKeague

Dog walker ‘warned of danger’ before Thorpeness clifftop tragedy

Maggie Scorer with her dog Oscar on the beach at Thorpeness. Maggie has raised concerns about the state of the clifftop , just days before a man was tragically killed in a landslide.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy: I know we can’t afford Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence has been in red hot form for Ipswich

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Updated: Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 12-hour stand-off

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Lincoln City will think they’re the favourites, says Ipswich Town manager

Adam Webster holds off Lincoln City striker Matt Rhead

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy: I know we can’t afford Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence has been in red hot form for Ipswich

Poll: Ipswich Town sign former West Ham and MK Dons defender, Jordan Spence

Trialist right-back Jordan Spence (right) challenges Ovie Ejaria for possession

Woolpit Health Centre GP invites Theresa May to try day as doctor in open letter

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Bute House in Edinburgh after meeting Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. ... Prime Minister visit to Scotland ... 15-07-2016 ... Edinburgh ... UK ... Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Unique Reference No. 28086983 ... Picture date: Friday July 15, 2016. See PA story POLITICS Conservatives. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan /PA Wire

Ipswich Town new boy Kieffer Moore determined to take his second chance in the Championship with both hands

New ITFC signing Kieffer Moore. Photo: Gregg Brown
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24