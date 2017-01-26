Overcast

Ipswich Borough Council plans to axe creche facilities called in for review

15:18 26 January 2017

Creche facilities at Crown Pools are among those at risk

Archant

Plans to axe creche facilities at leisure centres in Ipswich have been called in for scrutiny next week, after Conservative councillors said that the plans were not clear and no meaningful consultation had taken place.

The controversial proposals came following a review of Ipswich Borough Council-run sports and leisure facilities, with creche facilities at Crown Pools and Whitton and Gainsborough sports centre costing an estimated £65,000 per year.

A report presented to the borough council’s executive on January 10 said that there were around 27 weekly users currently.

But the matter will now go before the borough council’s strategic overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday after being called-in by Conservative councillor Robin Vickery.

The call-in notice was made on the grounds that there were “not any consultations, not fully clear or open,” and “not considered other options”.

A borough council spokesman said it was unable to comment while the matter was being decided.

Ipswich Borough Council plans to axe creche facilities called in for review

13 minutes ago Jason Noble
Creche facilities at Crown Pools are among those at risk

Plans to axe creche facilities at leisure centres in Ipswich have been called in for scrutiny next week, after Conservative councillors said that the plans were not clear and no meaningful consultation had taken place.

