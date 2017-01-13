Ipswich Building Society applies to convert former clothing store into new Woodbridge branch

The current Ipswich Building Society branch in Woodbridge H3 Photography

A building society is hoping to move into a larger premises in the centre of a Suffolk town.

Plans have been submitted for Ipswich Building Society to convert the former Country Casuals store in Woodbridge’s Thoroughfare.

The building society currently occupies a smaller space, just off The Thoroughfare, in New Street – but, if given permission, will transform the old clothing store into a new branch.

The proposed work includes removing all shop fittings, partitions and shop display panelling, to be replaced with counters, an information desk, waiting area, interview room, manager’s office, back office, staff room and toilet.

Permission will be required from the district council for refurbishment of the Grade II listed building – but not for changing its use from a shop to a bank.

Agent for Ipswich Building Society, Hoopers Architects said the new branch would be provided following a move from the building society’s current location nearby.

In the application, the firm said a new branch was required to meet the demands and needs of customers, as well as providing a welcoming environment.

It said the rising popularity of online banking had driven changes to the way business done “in-house”.

No extensions are proposed to the late 19th century building, which was listed in the early 1970s, and has been extended and altered within the last few years.

Developers plan to knock through a partition wall inserted at the back of the shop – changes, they say, will not constitute a loss of historic fabric.

The removal of partitions will improve visibility for the building, according to the application, which proposes no changes to its external appearance, but includes the addition of an automatic door with push plate.

It said: “The new partitions that are to be installed would reduce the open plan nature of the branch only slightly, although this has no effect on the historic plan form, which has previously been lost.”

Meanwhile, plans for Ipswich Building Society to move its flagship branch into the empty Chelsea House, in Princes Street, Ipswich, are set to go to the borough council planning committee in February.

Listed building consent is being sought for removal of a structural column, and plans to expose the designs of the original ceiling.