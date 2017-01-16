Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Woolpit are some of the cheapest places to get petrol and diesel today

Morrisons Petrol Station in Sproughton. Stock image

Motoring is an expensive business, even if you only use you car for a short journey to and from work each day.

So saving a bit of money by buying fuel as cheap as you can will always help cut the cost of running your vehicle.

To save you a bit of the hassle, here’s a list of some of the cheapest places to get petrol or diesel today.

The Morrisons filling station in Ipswich is currently selling petrol for 115.7p per litre – one of the cheapest within a few miles of Ipswich. They’re also good value for diesel, selling it for 117p/litre.

The Asda superstore at the Whitehouse Interchange has it on offer for 116.7p/litre, while its diesel is 118.7p/litre, and it’s counterpart in Western Way, Bury St Edmunds has the same price for petrol, but its diesel is 119.7p/litre.

Regency Garage in Old Stowmarket Road, Woolpit has petrol priced at 116.9p/litre and diesel at 119.9p/litre, while Gulf in Woolpit Road, Norton has the same prices.

The Norwich Road and London Road Shell garages in Ipswich, the BP in Meredith Road, Ipswich and Esso in The Street, Great Barton are also selling petrol at 116.9p/litre.

In terms of diesel fuel, other notable prices are the Great Barton Esso garage (118.9p/litre), the Copdock Interchange Tesco (118.9p/litre) and the BP in Spring Road, Ipswich (118.9p/litre).