Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Council could stop running Maidenhall sports centre – and close crèche facilities

06:00 10 January 2017

Maidenhall Sports centre could be transferred to the school's management.

Maidenhall Sports centre could be transferred to the school's management.

Ipswich council is considering handing over the management of the Maidenhall Sports Centre to Stoke High in a bid to involve the local community more.

2 Comments

And the long-term future of the Northgate Sports Centre – the town’s main athletics centre – is also under review, although it is likely to remain under the borough’s management for some time.

Changes to the way the sports centres are run are to be discussed by the borough’s executive on Tuesday – and the same meeting is set to close the creche facilities that are offered to some people using them in a cost-cutting move.

Maidenhall is the least-used of the borough’s sports centres and it is shared with Stoke High School – Ormiston Academy – so its facilities are only available to the public in the evenings, weekends and school holidays.

It is the only sports centre without a public gym and it is mainly used by clubs from around the town – it has few casual activities.

The management of the centre is likely to be transferred to the Ormiston Academies Trust from September this year – and the borough hopes this will increase community involvement.

At present the clubs that use the centre tend to attract members from across the town, they are not focussed on the Stoke Park area, it is hoped that by tying its management to that of the school it will encourage more local involvement.

Northgate Sports Centre is also shared with the high school – but it will continue to be managed by the borough for at least the next 18 months and possibly longer.

It is a focus for athletics from across Ipswich and south east Suffolk generally – although like Maidenhall its facilities are not open to the general public during school days.

Northgate High is still an LEA-run school and until its future management is settled, the borough is likely to continue running the sports centre.

The creche facilities offered to people using sports centres are likely to be discontinued because the demand has fallen over the years but the costs have risen as new legislation has increased the number of trained staff needed to be on duty at any one time.

The head of service at Ipswich council James Fairclough said: “There are now many more professional childcare facilities than there were in the past and there simply is not the demand for our services.

“If we are to run a creche we have to ensure we have enough people on duty even though they may not be needed – and that is becoming increasingly expensive.”

Ending the creche service will save £65,000 a year. Handing over the management of Maidenhall Sports Centre would save the council £125,000 a year.

Mr Fairclough said if Maidenhall was transferred to Stoke High’s management it would not lead to any redundancies – staff worked across the councils sports centres.

There are borough sports centres at Gainsborough and Whitton as well as Maidenhall and Northgate – and there is a gym at Crown Pools.

Keywords: Ipswich council

2 comments

  • The less the public sector runs the better it seems is the trend.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Ipswich Entrepreneur

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Two tier local government does NOT work. Everything that Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council have joint input upon is a disaster, because there are conflicting direction and aims. The list of disasters is endless, Travel Ipswich, Ipswich limited Vision, LEP representation and aims, Maidenhall Sport Centre, Park and Ride, Cattle Market toilets, a 40 year list of shame. The Borough for it faults but it IS accountable to local people, but the more powerful county is not. Two tier local government has held back Ipswich, Felixstowe and Martlesham for 40 years. There is huge prosperity and potential here, yet we have dysfunctional and confused focus and direction with one county, one borough and three districts controlling on urban economic area. It is time for a new structure for local government. It is time for Ipswich and Suffolk voters to back control.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Mark Ling

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Police investigate whether phone found in Mildenhall is linked to search for Corrie McKeague

11 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Corrie CCTV Screen

Police are investigating whether a mobile phone discovered in the Mildenhall area is linked to the search for missing airman Corrie McKeague.

Woodhall Primary School, Sudbury, latest to join growing Samuel Ward Academy Trust as expansion continues

10:00 Matt Reason
Woodhall Community Primary School in Sudbury celebrates becoming part of Samuel Ward Academy Trust

A headteacher has spoken of his delight after his Suffolk primary school became latest member of a growing and highly-rated academy trust.

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

09:50 Adam Howlett
Aldeburgh High Street

Police are investigating a ‘smash and grab’ burglary at the Co-op store in Aldeburgh High Street.

Savills lettings administrator admits stealing around £16,000 from her Suffolk employer

08:00 Colin Adwent
Woman admits stealing cash from employer

A 51-year-old woman has admitted embezzling around £16,000 from her former employer over a period of five-and-a-half years.

Suffolk County Council rejects call for 20mph zone outside school in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

09:25 Jason Noble
A 20 mph zone is going to be created outside St Helens Primary School on Woodbridge Road.

Highways bosses at Suffolk County Council have said that a section of Woodbridge Road outside St Helen’s Primary School in Ipswich is not eligible for a 20mph zone – despite a petition with more than 1,000 signatures backing the plan.

Suffolk sculptor’s David Bowie portrait to show at Beccles film screening on anniversary of death

09:02 Andrew Hirst
Saxmundham based artist Stephen Hicklin with his portrait sculpture of David Bowie

A Suffolk sculptor’s tribute to the late, great David Bowie is being shown at a film screening taking place on today’s anniversary of his death.

Dramatic photos of car fire in Ipswich

08:24 Adam Howlett
The scene of a car fire in Saturn Road in Ipswich. Photo by KJ Spear

These dramatic pictures were taken early this morning of a car fire in Ipswich.

Most read

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

Aldeburgh High Street

Dramatic photos of car fire in Ipswich

The scene of a car fire in Saturn Road in Ipswich. Photo by KJ Spear

Savills lettings administrator admits stealing around £16,000 from her Suffolk employer

Woman admits stealing cash from employer

Updated: Arrest made after man stabbed in Suffolk street

Lowestoft Alma Road Stabbing Incident on the 09/01/17. Photo by Mick Howes

Last phase of original Travel Ipswich scheme finally gets under way

Redevelopment begins on Queen Street in Ipswich.

Updated: Man dies after suffering from breathing problems near Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich

Hadleigh Road.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Winners of Lincon City v Ipswich Town replay will host Brighton in FA Cup Fourth Round

The FA Cup trophy

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

Aldeburgh High Street

Monday verdict: From unity to discord in 18 months – what a sad state of affairs for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy at Portman Road for the FA Cup match with Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Commuter’s ‘journey from hell’ after freight train breaks down delaying services from London to Ipswich

Greater Anglia trains through Ipswich were affected by delays

Former social club next to vacated EADT and Ipswich Star offices to become town houses

Social Club, Lower Brook Street, Ipswich.

Last phase of original Travel Ipswich scheme finally gets under way

Redevelopment begins on Queen Street in Ipswich.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24