Ipswich delays caused by pair of planned National Grid works in Wherstead Road/Handford Road

17:02 10 January 2017

The roadworks on Handford Road are causing a build up of traffic throughout Ipswich.

The roadworks on Handford Road are causing a build up of traffic throughout Ipswich.

Motorists in Ipswich were plagued by traffic delays today after it emerged that two sets of planned roadworks by National Grid on two of the town’s busiest roads were scheduled at the same time.

The roadworks on Handford Road are causing a build up of traffic throughout Ipswich.

Temporary traffic lights were put up in Handford Road on Monday, with three days allocated for the work.

But temporary traffic lights for separate three-day works by National Grid were also set up in Wherstead Road this morning, leaving both areas gridlocked.

One motorist reported a 1.3m stretch of London Road taking 40 minutes to negotiate, while another said they failed to get through the temporary lights in Handford Road coming out of Suffolk Retail Park 11 times.
But despite both sets of work being planned in advance, they were still allowed to go ahead at the same time.

A Suffolk County Council highways spokesman said: “We understood from National Grid that Handford Road would be complete in one day (9 January) and an inspector is now following up to understand if there has been a delay for some reason.

“Wherstead Road was work that was originally booked for the Christmas period but we asked National Grid to delay due to the increase in traffic over Christmas.

“We also stipulated off peak working instructions to ensure a reduced impact on the morning and evening rush hour.”

Wherstead Road and Handford Road are two of the main routes into the town centre from the west side of Ipswich, with hundreds of motorists being caught up in the chaos.

One online reader, Darren Walters, said it took him 25 minutes to travel less than half a mile, while another, Alun Tucker, reported that no warning signs had been put in place in London Road.

Highways bosses said they were hopeful the Handford Road work would be completed soon to minimise disruption, while flexible working patterns in Wherstead Road were being used to help complete the work as promptly as possible.

A National Grid spokesman said both works were being carried out to maintain safe and reliable gas connections, and added: “Work is carefully scheduled, for instance often planned work is avoided during busy periods such as the Christmas shopping season, to minimise disruption to the area.

“Our priority is to ensure safe and reliable gas supplies are maintained while delivering any work with as little disruption as possible to the local area and road users.

“We’re sorry for any disruption our work may be causing and will do all we can to complete it as soon as possible.”

  • I'm completely fed up with this incompetence by all parties involved. They all need to be sent back to school so they can learn the basics of how things should work in the adult world. One of these days someone is going to get hurt due to road rage.

    Mark Solveland

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • If the work was expected to finish yesterday then shouldn't SCCs man been there in the afternoon to ensure it was rather than wait to check out the traffic queue this morning? Shouldn't permission for none emergency work be scheduled by SCC to ensure it doesn't overlap? Will anyone actually accept any responsibility for yet more chaos?

    amsterdam81

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • My understanding is that the works in Handford Road are being done to disconnect the now empty shop opposite the chippy so it can be demolished as part of the expanding of the Lidl car park. If the scheduling is as carefully planned as they state, surely they could have done this early last week when schools were still on holiday and many people had yet to return to work.

    Peter

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Good suggestion, Caldene Boy. Interview the councillor who lives on the Essex Border near Colchester about the traffic chaos in Ipswich. When was the last time ANY SCC councillor came forward to answer direct and unprepared questions? They're quick to jump in front of a camera or microphone when they're launching some new fangled project or putting the usual positive 'spin' on something - after all, they got the taxpayer to foot the bill for their media training last year. The fact is, the majority of SCC councillors are too busy on other committees, councils, governing bodies and trying to grease their way up the power ladder to actually care about real issues that effect the voting electorate.

    salmonman

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Why haven't the Evening Star actually both interviewed and robustly questioned County Councillor, James Finch, (Suffolk County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport) about all the immensely inconvenient and gridlock causing roadworks on the most traffic congested routes surrounding Ipswich's town-centre?

    Caldene Boy

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • "We understood from National Grid that Handford Road would be complete in one day (9 January) and an inspector is now following up to understand if there has been a delay for some reason". Suffolk County council aren't capable of running a bath, let alone manage roadworks. It's as if the staff at Endeavour House get to work via helicopter or something, because if said highways inspector had actually driven to work today - 10th January, they'd have discovered traffic chaos. If anyone drove past the Handford Rd junction, they'd have seen the lights on the pavement, covers over the other lights and temporary lights at rush hour. So assuming that good old national grid had booked a day for a job that they knew would take longer, then someone, somewhere is being slightly 'liberal' with the truth. Yet again, motorists are suffering from gross negligence between SCC and the utility companies.

    salmonman

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • SCC maybe the highway authority and they may like making it appear IBC is not capable of running a welk stall but that doesn't mean IBC cannot make a fuss about what is happening instead of standing around like lemons. It is up to IBC to run our town or stand aside and let SCC completely screw us up.

    Peter Turtill

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • And they also have one lane closed at the bottom of Woodbridge Road in the one-way system causing problems for traffic leaving town tonight . In their words "We are carrying out essential works in the road to connect properties to the gas network.". What always gets me is these works have a sign to tell you not to smoke. If it is that dangerous shouldn't they be working on it!

    Nigel Taylor

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

