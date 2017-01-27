Ipswich drink-driver in a Fiat Punto is banned for 18 months

The Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

An Ipswich drink-driver has been banned from the road after being caught behind the wheel while twice the legal limit.

Michael Hay, of Dover Road, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before the town’s South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court.

The 33-year-old committed the offence in Princes Street on January 9.

At around 9.30pm a police officer was in their car at a red traffic light and saw a Fiat Punto narrowly miss being involved in an accident.

The officer followed the Punto, which was being driven by Hay, to the junction with Grafton Way.

After his car was stopped Hay acknowledged making a poor decision at a junction.

A breath test showed he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Hay was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £400.

He must also pay £85 costs and £40 to the victims’ fund.