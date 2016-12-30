Overcast

Ipswich driver banned after being caught drug-driving twice in six weeks

09:02 30 December 2016

A motorist caught drug-driving twice in six weeks has been banned from the road for two years.

Comment

Nelson Dias, of Chevallier Street, Ipswich, pleaded guilty at the town’s magistrates’ court to driving with cocaine in his system on May 2 and June 14.

The 27-year-old also admitted failing to attend court on August 1, and failing to attend a drug assessment appointment on May 9.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said a police constable saw Dias’s Volvo in London Road, Ipswich, at 1.17am on May 5.

At the time it had a defective rear sidelight and appeared to have an expired MoT certificate as well as not being insured.

Dias was stopped in Allenby Road and given a roadside breath test which indicated he had 38 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

A subsequent drug swab showed he had seven-and-a-half times the legal limit for a metabolite of cocaine, and nearly five times the legal limit for cocaine, his system.

He was below the legal alcohol limit for driving when he blew into an intoximeter at Martlesham police investigation centre.

As a result Dias was supposed to turn up for a drug assessment appointment a week later, but failed to make the appointed time and arrived 30 minutes late.

Mr Ablett said the June 14 offence occurred when officers saw the Volvo in Anglesea Road, Ipswich. When they checked it appeared not to be insured.

Dias was on police bail for the May 2 offence at the time.

On this occasion a blood sample showed he was twice the legal limit for cocaine and nearly eight times the legal limit for a metabolite of the drug.

The court was told Dias had no previous convictions before May 2.

Dias, representing himself, told the court he had been going through a bad patch in his life at the time of the driving offences, but had now found a full-time job and was trying to settle down.

In addition to giving Dias a two-year driving ban, District Judge Alexander Jacobs fined the factory worker a total of £550 and ordered him to pay £85 costs as well as £30 to the victims’ fund.

Firefighters battle blaze near Wattisham Airfield

18 minutes ago
Firefighters (stock image)

Fire crews have been battling a blaze in the Suffolk countryside for the past 90 minutes.

Man rescued from river Blyth in Walberswick after trying to save family dog thanks Southwold RNLI crew

16:27 Andrew Hirst
The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

A father-of-two involved in a dramatic Suffolk river rescue has spoken of the terrifying moment he plunged into the wintery waters to save a family pet – only to realise there was no way back to dry land.

Woman still in serious condition after Barton Mills crash as Norwich man bailed after drug driving arrest

14:31 Matt Reason
Police accident sign, stock image

A man from the Norwich area has been released on police bail following a collision on the A1065 in Suffolk on Friday.

More than 20 burglaries in East Bergholt, Holbrook, Tattingstone, Shotley Gate, Bentley and Chelmondiston in two weeks

14:12 Colin Adwent Crime correspondent
Police warning over shed and outbuilding burglaries

Police are hunting burglars who broke into 23 sheds and outbuildings in south Suffolk over two weeks and fled with a haul of valuable property.

Speeding motorists caught in Eye talk to youngsters about driving

13:29
From back left-right: Chris Fiske Suffolk Constabulary Safe Cam Team, (back right) PCSO Steve Long, Eye Safer Neighbourhood Team; (front left- right) Annabel Jude 10 , Hazel Lambert 10, Emma Roche 10, Bethany Turner 10.

Children worried about speeding vehicles in their town joined police to catch those drivers going too fast.

Gallery: Santa run at Trinity Park and a Christmas swim at Felixstowe - your iwitness pictures from December

12:44 Sam Dawes
Portrait of a robin at Lackford Lakes. Picture: Paul Templeton

Today, as 2016 draws to a close, so does our review of iwitness photos from the past 12 months. Here we look at the highlights from December.

Former Felixstowe hotel blamed for flats’ rat infestation nightmare

12:01 Richard Cornwell
Residents having problems with rats in Felixstowe seafront flats - creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old hotel next door. Pictured is Elaine Ryan. PHOTO: Gregg Brown

People living next door to a derelict hotel on Felixstowe seafront claim a plague of rats is threatening to drive them from their homes.

Community heroes and Olympic stars from across the region make the New Year’s honours list

Neville Pettitt gets a BEM in the New Years honours list for teaching hundreds of youngsters to ride bicycles

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Tributes paid to Norman Smith - Suffolk teacher and doyen of youth football - who has died aged 100

Norman Smith celebrating his 100th birthday.

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Bristol City 1 – Brett Pitman nets acrobatic late winner as Blues claim vital win

Brett Pitman nets a sublime over-head kick winner in the 86th minute. Photo: PAGEPIX LID

Opinion: Good riddance to 2016, next year cannot be worse, can it? asks Paul Geater

Boris Johnson brought the Vote Leave message to Ipswich in the spring.

