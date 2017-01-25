Overcast

Ipswich drug driver is banned after Ford Fiesta collided with fence

14:07 25 January 2017

Roadside drug test

Archant

An Ipswich drug-driver has been disqualified from driving for 15 months after crashing into a fence.

Samuel Lockwood, of Harland Street, pleaded guilty before Ipswich magistrates to driving with a derivative of cannabis in his blood on November 20.

The 21-year-old had 3.5 milligrammes of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood. The legal limit is two milligrammes.

Prosecutor Lucy Miller said police were called to a single-vehicle accident in Great Whip Street, Ipswich, after a Ford Fiesta had failed to negotiate a right-hand bend.

The car had knocked the metal gate of a fence off its hinges.

A roadside drug swab taken from Lockwood indicated positive for cannabis.

Lockwood told police he had been going to the shops when his car malfunctioned, causing the accident.

Lockwood, representing himself, told the court he had smoked cannabis the previous night.

In addition to his ban, Lockwood was ordered to pay £305 in a fine and costs.

