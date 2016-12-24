Overcast

Ipswich ex-teacher, 75, given restraining order after attacking his wife for third time

08:00 24 December 2016

Ipswich Crown Court

A 75-year-old retired teacher whose attack on his wife was captured on a camera installed in their kitchen after previous beatings must remain in jail until at least February.

Comment

Basil Reid, of Cotswold Avenue, Ipswich, was due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court after previously admitting actual bodily harm on his wife Catherine.

Although Recorder Jeremy Benson QC made an indefinite restraining order against Reid contacting his wife of 53 years, he adjourned sentencing.

The judge felt a medical report was necessary as Reid, who entered the dock using two walking sticks, suffers from alcoholism and ill health.

Judge Benson said: “This is a very worrying case. He has been a man of good character for 74 years and suddenly he’s gone off the rails.”

Prosecutor Laura Kenyon said the 10-minute attack occurred on November 15. It left Mrs Reid with a fractured cheekbone, dislocated finger, pain to her ribs and back, bruising to her left hand, and bleeding from an ear.

The court heard the couple began having difficulties five years ago and there was concern Reid could be suffering from dementia or Alzheimers.

Miss Kenyon said due to previous assaults the couple’s daughter had installed a video camera in the kitchen.

Reid entered the kitchen at 2.05am as his wife was trying to put on her shoes. Mrs Reid had been drinking and was struggling. Reid complained about falling over twice that evening.

He grabbed his wife and punched her three times in the head causing her to fall to the floor. He swore at her repeatedly.

Reid pulled up a chair, sat down and started beating her, grabbing her coat to pull her towards him. He hit his wife in the face around six times, before going on to hit her about seven more times and kicking her with both feet.

Reid then appeared to stamp on her back.

He called the emergency services at around 5.30am.

The court heard he subsequently told a police officer: “I shouldn’t have hit her, but she does go on and on and on.”

During the previous 12 months Reid was convicted of battery on his wife twice, a further battery on another person, and drink-driving.

Sentencing was adjourned until February 13.

