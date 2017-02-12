Ipswich families create banner at Hearts for Rights Morning to be sent to Donald Trump

Agnes Matthews, five, getting crafty at the Hearts for Rights Morning at La Tour Cycle Cafe. Picture: Seana Hughes

Marching the streets while waving a placard and chanting for change is one way to protest, but it’s not the only way.

Organiser Vicky How with her sons, Thomas, four, and Benjamin, one. Picture: Seana Hughes Organiser Vicky How with her sons, Thomas, four, and Benjamin, one. Picture: Seana Hughes

This weekend around 35 people, mostly families, came together at La Tour Cycle Cafe in Ipswich to hold their own demonstration, with the added bonus of tea and cake.

Participants created a banner made out of felt hearts, each donning a personalised message.

Vicky How with her little boy, Benjamin, during an event at La Tour Cycle Cafe in Ipswich. Vicky How with her little boy, Benjamin, during an event at La Tour Cycle Cafe in Ipswich.

The finished product will be sent to American President Donald Trump’s office at the White House.

Vicky How organised the event for campaigners in Ipswich who couldn’t make it to the big city displays to have their say.

Ros Dooley at the Hearts for Rights Morning on Saturday. Ros Dooley at the Hearts for Rights Morning on Saturday.

“It was really nice, there was quite a lot of Trump conversations going on,” she said.

“Everyone cut out a felt heart and wrote on there ‘climate change’ or ‘women’s rights’ or something they want the president to know they value.”

Sharrone King helps create a banner that will be sent to Donald Trump in America. Sharrone King helps create a banner that will be sent to Donald Trump in America.

The event was attended by many children, including Mrs How’s two sons Benjamin, one, and Thomas, four.

The banner will stay at La Tour, in Tower Street, for a week and people are welcome to drop off any ‘heartfelt’ contributions.

It will first go to a community cafe in Washington D.C., and possibly some US rallies, before it is delivered to President Trump.