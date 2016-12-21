Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Ipswich family’s delight as baby given 2% chance of survival is home for Christmas

06:54 21 December 2016

Parents Davinia Watson and Mido Hassan with baby Faris.

Parents Davinia Watson and Mido Hassan with baby Faris.

Archant

An Ipswich family are excited to spend their first Christmas with their ‘miracle baby’ Faris – thanks to the support from a group on Facebook.

Comment
Faris with his older brother IsaacFaris with his older brother Isaac

Parents Davinia Watson, 37, and Mido Hassan, 27, from Purdis Farm, were told their unborn baby had just a 2% chance of surviving after Davinia’s waters broke on January 6 when she was just 21 weeks pregnant – three weeks before their baby would be deemed medically viable for treatment.

Despite advice from doctors to terminate the pregnancy and warnings her son would be born with brain damage or other medical problems, Davinia was determined to not give up hope.

And she was given a glimmer on Facebook as she returned home from hospital when a friend pointed her towards the Little Heartbeats group.

Faris was born weighing just 2lb 2ozFaris was born weighing just 2lb 2oz

There she received supportive messages and advice about her condition, known as pre-term premature rupture of membranes (PPROM), from mums across the country who had been through a similar ordeal.

She decided to battle on and Faris was born on February 16, Mido’s birthday, weighing just 2lb 2oz.

“It is pretty amazing because last Christmas I was pregnant and dead excited thinking this time next year we will have another little person in the family.

Parents Davinia Watson and Mido Hassan with baby Faris.Parents Davinia Watson and Mido Hassan with baby Faris.

“But then my waters broke at 21 weeks and the first advice I was given was to terminate the pregnancy as the survival rate was statistically 2%.

“For a long time we thought he wouldn’t make it and wouldn’t survive so now it is just amazing.

“Every single day we fought for his life and at one point it was touch and go for both of us.

Faris with his older brother IsaacFaris with his older brother Isaac

“Without the Facebook group I would have been absolutely lost.”

Faris and his mum spent a total of 70 days in the intensive care unit after he was born. Davinia now works closely with the Little Heartbeats group, giving advice and support to mums-to-be.

She said Faris’s older brother Isaac, nine, is especially looking forward to sharing his first Christmas with his new brother.

“Faris was on oxygen for a month when he came home but came off it a day before his brother Isaac’s birthday.

“It was really difficult for him because he didn’t see me for a while. But he absolutely loves his new brother.”

For more on the Little Heartbeats group see www.facebook.com/PpromAwarenessUK

Keywords: Facebook

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

57 minutes ago Emily Townsend and Will Lodge
The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Floral tributes line a wall outside a home where a mother and daughter lost their lives in a house fire last night.

Gallery: Hurricane Katie and stunning animals - your iwitness photos from March

13 minutes ago Sam Dawes
Six hours after Hurricane Katie subsided. Picture: Parrish Colman Photography

We now reach March in our iwitness review of the year, looking back at the best photos from around Suffolk.

Felixstowe beach hut owners’ protests delays big rent rise for at least a year

14 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Beach huts at Old Felixstowe. PHOTO: Janice Poulson

Beach hut owners are facing a 3.25% rent increase next year for their seaside retreats – because huge opposition to radical changes to licences has delayed plans for a 10% rise.

Man hit on head from behind and robbed of cash in Jaywick

24 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for information

A man was hit on the head from behind and robbed of a large amount of cash in Jaywick near Clacton yesterday morning.

Two more arrests in connection with Foundation Street stabbings brings total to seven

56 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Two more men have been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Ipswich on Sunday bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

Deck the halls! Check out our festive picture of the day.

59 minutes ago Connor McLoone
Droplets on glass reflecting a holly sprig. By Phil Stearn.

Through our iwitness24 site, readers are able to share their photos of Suffolk’s top beauty spots, of landmarks and of some of our amazing wildlife in action.

Police officer returning to duty after helping at fatal Braintree fire is attacked

60 minutes ago Will Lodge
Police at the scene of the fatal house fire in South Street, Braintree, while investigations continue. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

A policeman who stopped to help an injured man after helping at the scene of a double fatal house fire was attacked by two men.

Most read

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Marcus Evans’ three-point strategy outlined at Ipswich Town PLC AGM

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens after seven vehicles involved in two crashes

Orwell Bridge (stock image).

Two arrested for GBH at Southwold pub

Two on bail

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Marcus Evans’ three-point strategy outlined at Ipswich Town PLC AGM

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Ipswich Town loan player Jonny Williams set to be sidelined for 12 weeks after shoulder surgery

Jonny Williams on the pitch as a sub at Blackburn

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Opinion: Is Ipswich the best place in Britain to make your home?

Ipswich waterfront - is there a better place to live?

Independent report claims West Suffolk Hospital could be at risk of nurses shortage post-Brexit

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph Simon Parker

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24