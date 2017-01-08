Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Ipswich great grandmother Olga Woltering killed in Florida shooting ‘wasn’t meant to be there that day’

14:53 08 January 2017

Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida

Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida

Archant

An 84-year-old woman gunned down as she prepared to go on a cruise was not meant to be at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, it has emerged.

Comment

Great-grandmother Olga Woltering, from Ipswich, was one of five people killed by a former soldier in a mass shooting at the airport.

Old schoolfriend Margaret Osborne, 87, had recently reconnected with Mrs Woltering on Facebook.

She said her and husband Ralph, who she called a “match made in heaven”, were not meant to be at the airport that day – they had booked for Saturday but went a day early due to weather conditions.

“It is so tragic,” she said. “Ralph must be thinking why did we go that day, why did we not just wait. She wasn’t meant to be there that day.

“They were the most devoted couple and a match made in heaven.”

Remembered for her “unmistakable British accent”, Mrs Woltering was raised in Ipswich and went to Priory Heath Secondary Modern before moving to the US in 1955.

She lived in Georgia with her former US Air Force serviceman husband Ralph, who she met during the Second World War when he was stationed in Suffolk.

At the time of the attack they were preparing to go on a cruise in the Caribbean for Mr Woltering’s 90th birthday.

Her family, which includes sons Tim, Michael and Gary and daughter Debbie released a statement in the wake of the 84-year-old’s death.

They said: “Olga Woltering was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and good friend to many.

“She, along with our father Ralph, is the cornerstone of our family, and while she’s absent in our lives now, she remains in our hearts, thoughts, and memories for ever. “Her bright smile and loving manner will be missed by all who had the fortune to know her.”

Iraq War veteran Esteban Santiago, 26, a former National Guard soldier from Alaska is accused of carrying out the killing.

The New Jersey-born suspect was charged on Saturday with causing an act of violence at an airport, using a firearm during a crime of violence and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

Terrorist links have not yet been ruled out by the FBI.

The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Cobb County, Georgia, which Mrs Woltering had been a member of since 1978, said she was “so charming, calling everybody ‘Lovey’ or ‘Love’ in her unmistakable British accent”.

Father Fernando Molina-Restrepo said: “Olga was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met. This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration, especially because Olga was so loved.

“Olga and Ralph have been members of our Transfiguration Family since October 1978.

“May God give consolation to all of the victims of this tragedy and may God give eternal rest to those who died. Especially to our beloved Olga. Peace.”

Friends who attended church with Mrs Woltering spoke of their shock and horror at her killing on social media.

Jerry De Varennes wrote: “Tragedy hit too close to home today. Transfiguration Church lost a very loving and caring woman in the Fort Lauderdale airport attack. Prayers lifted up for the soul of Olga Woltering and her family. Prayers also lifted up for a crazy and cruel world.”

Virginia Moran added: “So very sad, Olga’s ever present smile was infectious and brightened any day, she will be deeply missed and my prayers are with Ralph, her family, all those she touched, and all who were impacted by Friday’s senseless action.”

Did you know Olga? Pay tribute to her by emailing us at newsroom@archant.co.uk

Keywords: United States

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Gallery: Suffolk’s farming heritage is celebrated at Plough Sunday at St Edmundsbury Cathedral

14 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
God speed the plough: The ancient custom observing Plough Sunday at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds. The plough donated for the service by Andrew Blenkiron, estate director of the Euston Estate and Chairman of the Bury St Edmunds National Farmers Union.

The importance of farming in our county has been marked during an ancient ceremony in Bury St Edmunds.

Essex crime round-up including theft of carpet in Harwich East and Colchester attempted burglary

22 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
Police are releasing CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to two men in connection with the theft of carpet in Harwich East.

Police would like to speak to two men pictured in CCTV images in relation to the theft of a roll of carpet from a hotel car park in Harwich East.

Vote to decide fate of Leiston Neighbourhood Plan will take place February 9

28 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Leiston

Voters will go to the polls next month to decide whether to approve a detailed document to shape the future of their community.

Updated: Suffolk’s Ed Sheeran could break records if new tracks stay top of the charts

16:01 Emily Townsend
Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran looks set to claim number one – and two – in the official UK charts this week.

Video: Man arrested after fire rips through flat in Lowestoft

16:50 Simon Ward
Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a flat was destroyed by fire in Lowestoft.

Updated: Ipswich great grandmother killed in Florida shooting ‘wasn’t meant to be there that day’

14:53 Emily Townsend
Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida

An 84-year-old woman gunned down as she prepared to go on a cruise was not meant to be at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, it has emerged.

Car worker rescued after getting trapped under vehicle at Kirton

16:29 Richard Cornwell

Firefighters rescued a person who had become trapped under a car this afternoon.

Most read

Breaking News: Ipswich woman among the dead in Florida airport shooting

Olga Woltering

Could we see the first snow of winter in Suffolk this week?

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits Ipswich Town were fortunate to secure FA Cup Third Round replay against non-league Lincoln City

A stoney faced Mick McCarthy makes his way to the dressing rooms at half-time with the FA Cup tie at 1-1

Gallery: Take a look at some of the most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in 2016

Homefield, The Street, Little Bealings, Woodbridge. Sold for �2m

Updated: Ipswich great grandmother killed in Florida shooting ‘wasn’t meant to be there that day’

Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida

Michael Portillo visits Ipswich, the Middy and Leiston Long Shop Great British Railway Journeys

Michael Portillo at the Mid Suffolk Light Railway

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits Ipswich Town were fortunate to secure FA Cup Third Round replay against non-league Lincoln City

A stoney faced Mick McCarthy makes his way to the dressing rooms at half-time with the FA Cup tie at 1-1

Abellio denies train staff ordered to issue three penalty fines a day

There are delays to journeys between North Walsham and Sheringham after a signalling problem emerged. Picture: James Bass

Match report: Tom Lawrence spares Ipswich Town’s blushes in fortunate FA Cup third round 2-2 home draw with non-league Lincoln City

Tom Lawrence equalises for Ipswich during the first half against Lincoln City

Police chief doubles down on parking control pledge after complaint of restrictions being ignored

The process of handing over parking enforcement to councils could begin at the end of next month. The police still enforce restrictions in all but one Suffolk borough or district.

Town Legends game to return to Bury St Edmunds with a twist

The charity Ipswich Legends game last year.

Should a referendum be held over ‘super district’ merger proposals between Suffolk Coastal and Waveney?

Referendum count (stock image)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24