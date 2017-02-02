Ipswich Hospital band members’ Christmas playing raises £3,000 for EACH

Musicians who entertained shoppers with Christmas carols have raised £3,000 for charity.

Ipswich Hospital and St Peter’s Bands raised the cash for the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, after playing in a wide range of locations in the Ipswich area, including Debenhams and Waitrose, the foyer of the Sainsbury’s Warren Heath superstore, Wyevale Garden Centre, Woodbridge, Ipswich County Library and the Fox Inn, Newbourne.

Their efforts also raised money for Ipswich Hospital Band, with proceeds split 50-50 between it and EACH.

Maggie Porter, Ipswich Hospital Band engagements coordinator, said: “We have been doing this level of carolling for about six years now and have raised in the region of £50k, of which half has been donated to various local charities including EACH, East Anglian Air Ambulance and Heartbeat.

“This is the second time we have collected for EACH. We chose EACH because it is a local charity, is well known and obviously carries out an enormously important role in the community. Also our own John Pickering, who plays tenor saxophone, is chairman of trustees at EACH.”

Hannah Walker, EACH Suffolk community fundraiser, said: “We’re thrilled to receive these funds and thank everyone involved with raising them for their hard work.

“Support from the community like this is invaluable as it enables us to continue providing our vital services, including short-break care, end-of-life care and bereavement support, to children, young people and their families.”

Ipswich Hospital Band celebrated its 40th anniversary last June and from small beginnings now has a second band, St Peter’s Band, plus a training band with around 100 members.