Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Hospital band members’ Christmas playing raises £3,000 for EACH

19:06 02 February 2017

Members of Ipswich Hospital and St Peter's Bands have raised £3,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH). PHOTO: Contributed

Members of Ipswich Hospital and St Peter's Bands have raised £3,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH). PHOTO: Contributed

Archant

Musicians who entertained shoppers with Christmas carols have raised £3,000 for charity.

Comment

Ipswich Hospital and St Peter’s Bands raised the cash for the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, after playing in a wide range of locations in the Ipswich area, including Debenhams and Waitrose, the foyer of the Sainsbury’s Warren Heath superstore, Wyevale Garden Centre, Woodbridge, Ipswich County Library and the Fox Inn, Newbourne.

Their efforts also raised money for Ipswich Hospital Band, with proceeds split 50-50 between it and EACH.

Maggie Porter, Ipswich Hospital Band engagements coordinator, said: “We have been doing this level of carolling for about six years now and have raised in the region of £50k, of which half has been donated to various local charities including EACH, East Anglian Air Ambulance and Heartbeat.

“This is the second time we have collected for EACH. We chose EACH because it is a local charity, is well known and obviously carries out an enormously important role in the community. Also our own John Pickering, who plays tenor saxophone, is chairman of trustees at EACH.”

Hannah Walker, EACH Suffolk community fundraiser, said: “We’re thrilled to receive these funds and thank everyone involved with raising them for their hard work.

“Support from the community like this is invaluable as it enables us to continue providing our vital services, including short-break care, end-of-life care and bereavement support, to children, young people and their families.”

Ipswich Hospital Band celebrated its 40th anniversary last June and from small beginnings now has a second band, St Peter’s Band, plus a training band with around 100 members.

Keywords: Ipswich Hospital Sainsbury

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

RSPB demands action on illegal killing of raptors in East Anglia

06:00 John Grant
A red kite - a species that has suffered persecution in East Anglia. Photo: RSPB

Nature conservationists are today demanding an urgent Government crackdown on wildlife crime as a new report revealed illegal persecution of birds of prey is continuing in East Anglia.

Gallery: Spellbinding events across Suffolk celebrate Harry Potter Night

Yesterday, 20:38 Jason Noble
Youngsters dressed as their favourite characters for a night of magic at Ipswich Library for Harry Potter night.

Witches and wizards both young and old enjoyed spellbinding events across the county as Harry Potter Night marked the 20th anniversary of the first book’s publication.

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

Yesterday, 20:00 Adam Howlett
Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

A senior Suffolk clergyman who spent 12 years living and working in America says President Trump’s travel ban will ‘generate further fear, hatred and hostility’.

Video: More than 250 new homes could be coming to Cardinal Park area of Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:10 Paul Geater
Proposals for the new homes at Grafton Way by Plutus Estates.

Ambitious proposals to build more than 250 homes along with a three-star hotel, restaurants on the site previously earmarked for Tesco in central Ipswich have been shown off in the town.

Ipswich Hospital band members’ Christmas playing raises £3,000 for EACH

Yesterday, 19:06 Richard Cornwell
Members of Ipswich Hospital and St Peter's Bands have raised £3,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH). PHOTO: Contributed

Musicians who entertained shoppers with Christmas carols have raised £3,000 for charity.

Suffolk Travel: Ambulance, police and fire called to two car crash in Akenham

Yesterday, 19:02 Matt Reason
Police accident sign, stock image

Emergency services were called to the scene of two crashes in Suffolk on the evening of Thursday, February 2.

Sudbury man waved axe after neighbour shouted abuse at him, court told

Yesterday, 19:00 Colin Adwent
South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A man who allegedly swung an ornamental axe around in a neighbour dispute has been given a community order.

Most read

Do you recognise these people? New CCTV of potential Corrie McKeague witness in Bury St Edmunds

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.

Primark is coming to Colchester town centre – and an opening date has been confirmed

Primark. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich

Join In: How much do you know about these 11 lost or demolished Ipswich buildings?

A building which for many years was a familiar site on the Ipswich skyline - but what was it? (Photo by Richard Rackham/Archant).

Town boss McCarthy believes Chambers will stay focussed after Forest interest

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 home defeat to Derby on Tuesday night. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24