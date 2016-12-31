Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Icons - Remembering a time when churches were full and more neeed to be built

08:00 01 January 2017

John Norman

Holy Trinity from the south churchyard

Holy Trinity from the south churchyard

Archant

We must have been a God-fearing lot back in the middle of the 19th Century; the churches were full, people queued outside and there was standing room only, writes John Norman, of The Ipswich Society.

2 Comments
Harp players in the east windowHarp players in the east window

Churches held three or four services on a Sunday to cater for the numbers. There was an obvious need for more accommodation in the majority of Ipswich’s parish churches. The problem was solved by building chapels of ease; new churches elsewhere in the parish.

St Michael’s, Upper Orwell Street, was built as a chapel of ease for St Margaret’s; All Saints (1887) for St Matthew’s and The Church of Ascension for St Mary’s, Whitton. The first of these to be built was Holy Trinity (1835-1836, architect Frederick Harvey) as a chapel of ease for St Clement’s. It was built before the Wet Dock was enclosed (1842), before Ransome moved from St Margaret’s Ditches (1837-1849) and before the railway came to Croft Street (1846). In fact it was the first church to be built in Ipswich since the Reformation 300 years previously. Today the Woolpit Whites are grey and dirty, the domed cupola atop the tower long gone, replaced by a tattered flag of St George but the interior is as bright and cheery as any town centre church.

There were two reasons that the population of St Clement’s was growing, clay working was developing rapidly (bricks, roof tiles, terracotta chimney pots), an industry that was, back then, labour intensive. Secondly the very same bricks were being used to build street after street of cheap terraced housing, notably in the area that become known as the Potteries (in St Clement’s Parish). The site was later occupied by the Civic College.

Another local industry was rope making, carried out on a stretch of ground known as a rope walk. The rope was an essential requirement of the sailing ships and the port was at its busiest. There were three or four Rope Walks hereabouts and it was on the site of the Rope Works in Back Hamlet that Holy Trinity was built.

The population of St Clement’s at the 1831 census was 2,300 souls living in 575 houses. By the time the parish split to become two in 1838, (St Clement’s and Holy Trinity) the population had more than doubled to 4,800. Another surprising figure from the records is the number of parishioners that could be accommodated in St Clement’s, the parish register suggests 900. Today a more reasonable maximum is closer to 450 seated. A similar exaggeration was written about Holy Trinity, said to accommodate 750 souls but by 1873 this had been reduced to 600 and was reduced again in 1895.

Holy Trinity was unusual in that it was a gift from the Rev John Thomas Nottidge, MA, patron and rector of St Helen’s as well as St Clement’s. He erected the new church at his own expense, at the not inconsiderable sum (for 1835) of £2,400. The church was dedicated to Holy Trinity; a previous ‘church’ with this dedication was Holy Trinity Priory which stood in close proximity to Christchurch Mansion. The Priory Church was originally Saxon (7th Century) rebuilt by the Normans around 1100 and dissolved and demolished in the early 1500s.

Holy Trinity was consecrated in 1837 by the Bishop of Sodor and Man acting for the Bishop of Norwich. So where is Sodor? I don’t mean the Thomas Tank Engine version although there is some truth in the location suggested in the Rev Awdry’s stories.

In the church Sodor means southerly islands, (whereas the northerly islands are Orkney and Shetland). Thus the Inner and Outer Hebrides and the islands of the Clyde (Arran) are Sodor and Man is the Isle of Man.

Holy Trinity was extended by the local architect E F Bisshopp, firstly with a separate school room immediately south of the church (1891) and then by adding a chancel (1895). The nave and chancel are interconnected by three arches creating what Pevsner describes as Georgian Baroque. The tower was extended to become the same height as was originally achieved with the cupola and once again stands head and shoulders above the buildings on the Waterfront, the parish it now serves.

Keywords: Norwich

2 comments

  • There is an interesting mix of myth and reality in our assessment of levels of Victorian church-going, which has been very thoroughly explored by Robin Gill of the University of Kent in his book "The Myth of the Empty Church". He shows that, although church attendance (both in absolute terms and as a percentage of the population) was clearly far higher in the 1800s than it is today, it is a myth to suggest that all churches were full and overflowing - which isn't to say that some weren't! Furthermore, the intensive church- and chapel-building of that era was as much about the denominations maintaining their 'market share' by competitive building as about providing more pew space - in fact the number of "sittings" in many urban parishes exceeded the total population! From what I remember of Robin's work, attendance on a given Sunday was never more than 50% of the population (and much lower in urban working-class areas). He showed me conclusively that a church I once served, which according to popular legend was "always full" even in the 1930s (by which time church attendance had fallen through the floor), was in fact only about half-full on the census Sunday in 1904, which was the year of the highest recorded attendances. Clearly the picture is far different today: what is interesting is that the Catholics have always had to hold multiple services as their churches are fairly few and far between and have never been able to hold all their adherents.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Baptist Trainfan

    Sunday, January 1, 2017

  • NEEED?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Boyce

    Sunday, January 1, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Busy start to 2017 for Suffolk fire crews

07:46 Paul Geater
Suffolk fire crews had a busy start to 2017.

Fire crews from across Suffolk had a busy start to 2017 with 14 emergency calls during the first seven hours of the year.

Warning to Essex motorists after large rise in number of people killed on county’s roads

18 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
A120 crash (stock image)

Motorists in Essex are being urged to take care after police reported a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of people killed on the county’s roads in 2016.

Gallery: Exotic family holiday ideas for 2017 from Suffolk-based Stubborn Mule travel agency

08:00 Steve Russell
Liddy, Sam and Luke in Jordan

Who says you have to set your sights low when you have children and also want a holiday to remember?

Opinion: Ipswich Icons - Remembering a time when churches were full and more neeed to be built

08:00 John Norman
Holy Trinity from the south churchyard

We must have been a God-fearing lot back in the middle of the 19th Century; the churches were full, people queued outside and there was standing room only, writes John Norman, of The Ipswich Society.

Firefighters battle blaze near Wattisham Airfield

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Firefighters (stock image)

Fire crews were battling a blaze in the Suffolk countryside this evening for more than two hours.

Man rescued from river Blyth in Walberswick after trying to save family dog thanks Southwold RNLI crew

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Andrew Hirst
The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

A father-of-two involved in a dramatic Suffolk river rescue has spoken of the terrifying moment he plunged into the wintery waters to save a family pet – only to realise there was no way back to dry land.

Woman still in serious condition after Barton Mills crash as Norwich man bailed after drug driving arrest

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Reason
Police accident sign, stock image

A man from the Norwich area has been released on police bail following a collision on the A1065 in Suffolk on Friday.

Most read

Mick McCarthy knows some Ipswich Town fans are bored of him, but believes he can change the mood – just like he did at Wolves

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Busy start to 2017 for Suffolk fire crews

Suffolk fire crews had a busy start to 2017.

Ipswich Town reportedly close to signing strikers Danny Ward and Cauley Woodrow from Rotherham and Fulham

Rotherham striker Danny Ward (left)

Firefighters battle blaze near Wattisham Airfield

Firefighters (stock image)

Gallery: See how Ipswich saw in the New Year back in 1998 with our nostalgic gallery

Were you one of the lucky ones snapped in these pictures?

More than 20 burglaries in East Bergholt, Holbrook, Tattingstone, Shotley Gate, Bentley and Chelmondiston in two weeks

Police warning over shed and outbuilding burglaries

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town reportedly close to signing strikers Danny Ward and Cauley Woodrow from Rotherham and Fulham

Rotherham striker Danny Ward (left)

Man rescued from river Blyth in Walberswick after trying to save family dog thanks Southwold RNLI crew

The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Opinion: Ipswich Icons - Remembering a time when churches were full and more neeed to be built

Holy Trinity from the south churchyard

How much money can you save and can you consume less by living more thriftily in 2017?

Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24