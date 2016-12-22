Partly Cloudy

Ipswich man denies causing £9,000 damage at The Music Room

14:07 22 December 2016

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

An Ipswich man is to go on trial on January 12 accused of smashing up property worth £9,000 at an Ipswich nightspot.

Comment

Gary Wing, of Newnham Court, has denied criminal damage on Sunday November 20 at The Music Room in Duke Street.

The 22-year-old is accused of damaging four beer pumps, a speaker, a pool table light, a till and screen, and a large wall mirror.

He appeared before Ipswich magistrates via a video link from Norwich prison to make an application for bail.

However, magistrates denied his application.

