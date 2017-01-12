Partly Cloudy

Ipswich man fined for threatening behaviour after police called to rowdy party

11:19 12 January 2017

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A 21-year-old who held a rowdy party at his flat has ended up in court after trying to break up an argument between two of his friends.

Comment

Luke Keeble, of Macauley Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour when he appeared before the town’s magistrates.

Prosecutor Shelley Connolly said police were called to Keeble’s home following reports of a disturbance at 9.45pm on December 15.

Keeble was having a party at the time and everyone was asked to leave.

The court was told Keeble went outside and became abusive to officers. He then kept going back inside the premises and coming out again causing problems.

He was warned by police, but continued his behaviour and was arrested.

Keeble, representing himself, said: “There was a bit of a scrap between two of my friends. I was trying to split it up. Next thing I know there was a knock at the door.”

Keeble said he went downstairs and was pinned to the wall at the bottom of the stairs by an officer.

He added: “That was why I kicked off at officers. It was unnecessary to pin me against the wall because I wasn’t abusive when I first opened the door.”

Magistrates heard Keeble told police they could not come in unless they had warrant to do so. However, an officer said they could.

Keeble admitted: “I was a bit verbal and aggressive. I will hold my hands up.”

He claimed he was shouting at his friends who were continuing their dispute outside.

Keeble said he was not yelling at police.

He added: “I didn’t mean it to hurt anybody. I was just trying to stop the situation getting worse.”

Magistrates fined Keeble £40 and ordered him to pay £50 costs, as well as £30 to the victims’ fund.

