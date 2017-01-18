Ipswich man jailed for assaulting partner when she was 25 weeks pregnant

A domestic violence victim assaulted by her partner when she was 25 weeks pregnant with their child said she has been left traumatised by his actions.

Tanya Bond also believes Matthew Kersey, of Campbell Road, Ipswich, should have been jailed for longer than the 20 weeks he was sentenced to when he appeared before the town’s magistrates’ court.

The 34-year-old was also given a two-year restraining order forbidding him to contact Miss Bond, and must pay her £1,000 compensation as well as £575 prosecution costs.

Kersey had previously admitted assault by beating and criminal damage after changing his not guilty plea on the day of his trial - December 6.

Less than two years earlier Kersey had become a hate figure on social media after he was one of five men jailed for robbing a soldier in Ipswich, before knocking him out.

Miss Bond, of Felixstowe Road, said she originally believed Kersey was a changed man when they got together nearly two years before he assaulted her.

However, after he was jailed the 35-year-old said: “I felt a bit gutted he only go 20 weeks because I’m still traumatised from what he did to me.

“On the other hand it is good because he has gone to prison and the magistrates did see the seriousness of his offence.

“This has had a lasting effect on me and I’m still getting help to overcome it.

“I didn’t think in a million years he would assault me while I was carrying his child.”

The offences occurred on September 18.

Earlier that night Miss Bond had been working in an Ipswich bar.

While she was at work she received a text to say Kersey was in a nightclub.

There was an exchange of texts between the pair.

Miss Bond went home at around 4am. Kersey was lying on the sofa.

Words were exchanged which led to Kersey grabbing Miss Bond by the waist and knocking her down.

His head went into her stomach and he sat on top of her despite Miss Bond being pregnant.

While she was on the floor it was alleged he was punching down on to a mattress with his fists going either side of her head.

Miss Bond managed to get away and attempted to get out of the flat. Kersey punched a wall and an ironing board.

He then pushed Miss Bond with both hands, forcing her into a canvas picture hanging on a wall in the hallway.

Kersey started to collect his belongings. Miss Bond tried to go through to the bedroom and Kersey was said to have squashed her between the door and its frame before leaving.

In November 2014 Kersey was one of four men jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for robbing a soldier and then leaving him unconscious in Queen’s Way Ipswich.

In court the robbers were described as being like “a pack of wolves”.

Kersey admitted robbery and was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court to 32 months in jail.

A fifth man was also imprisoned in January 2015 for his part in the robbery.