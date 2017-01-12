Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Maritime Trust objects to Orwell crossings proposal

16:26 12 January 2017

Proposals to build new bridges across the River Orwell near Ipswich wet dock have prompted an objection from the organisation representing users of the historic Waterfront.

Stuart Grimwade from the Ipswich Maritime Trust.Stuart Grimwade from the Ipswich Maritime Trust.

The Ipswich Maritime Trust has lodged a formal objection to the proposals because of concerns about the new road bridge to the south east of the Wet Dock lock gates.

The Trust fears that the largest bridge, from Cliff Quay to the West Bank, would seriously restrict access to the Wet Dock for vessels with tall fixed masts.

And they fear it could be built too near the lock gates to allow enough manoeuvrability for vessels attempting to negotiate the lock gates.

Stuart Grimwade from the Trust said the proposed bridge would be high and have an opening section in the middle – but it was clear that it would not be possible to open during peak traffic periods.

That would prevent many vessels, including the sailing barges that are such a feature of the Waterfront, from getting in or out of Ipswich at peak times.

He said: “This is a major concern for the Trust – the barges are very important for the Waterfront are also very important for the tourist industry centred on that part of the town.

“If this bridge prevents them from operating it would be very serious for the whole character of the area.”

Detailed studies to try to establish a route for the new crossing are due to start during the spring – the county council is seeking planning permission to set up compounds to use as bases for the work over the next few weeks.

A spokesman for the county council said they had been made aware of the Trust’s concerns – but emphasised nothing had yet been decided.

He said: “We have invited the Ipswich Maritime Trust to discuss their concerns with us – we want to hear from people who have an interest in this so their views can be taken into consideration before a final decision is taken.”

  • Bring on the Bridge! With the caveat of course, that the proper research has been done or will be to support the case of easing traffic congestion across stoke bridge fore street etc. As for 'The Maritime Trust' we can't let their hobby obstruct a necessary development. Barges ceased to be important when the port ceased to be used to transport grain. Tourist attraction? Pah!

    Gobby

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Ha ha Ben Gummer won't listen to anyone macke ! His father was just the same , we should have had that bypass but john Gummer knew better .Beerlover has said these bridges don't work and SCC are listening to everyone at the moment as county council elections are around the corner .They should just put an end to this ridiculous costly idea that will have a NEGATIVE impact on the docks .

    deeber

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • If the users of the dock disagree with the wet dock bridges then even Mr Gummer must realise he has got this one completely wrong .

    Macke

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Good on them well mr gummer you won't be so happy with that ha ha ha you never listen to the Ipswich people you just do things for just person and that is just you.

    Kris Betts

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

  • I would suggest that anyone who thinks an opening bridge such as this will work should take a trip to Oulton Broad and look at the traffic chaos that occurs every time the bridge opens. Even well outside peak hours. It's going to make days when the Orwell Bridge is closed look like xmas day.

    beerlover

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

  • Good on The Maritime Trust! A well constructed argument from a respected body may carry more sway than expecting the boy Gummer et al to read comments on here. It will hopefully show the folley of this endeavour. Get Orwellahead involved, and we might, just might, see a rethink. As someone once said, it might not be the begginging of the end, but it could be the end of the beginning of the 'Suffolkation' of Ipswich by the rural leaning SCC. Unitary Rule for Greater Ipswich!

    Mike Derruki

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

  • Totally agree with deeber and Amsterdam81, how ridiculous to swing the whole town around to enjoy The waterfront then stick restrictions on boat movement ! Northern bypass now !

    Macke

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

  • Best to scrap this crackpot scheme now and use the money for something Ipswich needs like the northern bypass. Public money should only be spent on things that the public needs. This dock bridge scheme is only needed by the private land owners. It does not enhance the existing waterfront and restricts the public amenity.

    amsterdam81

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

  • I still cannot see why this bridge is necessary ? We have a tourist attraction that being the waterfront ,why restrict the key component ,the ships that bring tourism ? Classed as a part time bridge as it will have to open thus stopping traffic for at least thirty minutes, it's a barking mad idea . Better to invest the £100 million into a northern bypass and leave the docks alone !!!!

    deeber

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

  • Ridiculous idea from the outset from Gummer, it's just a way to sweep the northern bypass argument under the carpet.

    trueblue

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

