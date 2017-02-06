Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

07:00 06 February 2017

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

Archant

The first phase of the Ipswich Garden Suburb development on the northern fringe of the town is set to be given planning permission this week.

2 Comments
If the plans are approved, traffic could increase - leading to increased calls for a Northern Bypass.If the plans are approved, traffic could increase - leading to increased calls for a Northern Bypass.

But developers Crest Nicholson will have to pay about £9m towards the costs of two new schools serving the 1,100-home development.

And other conditions will put the cost up further – they will have to pay about £1m towards the creation of a new country park.

The outline application for the Henley Gate development – between the East Suffolk rail line, Henley Road, and Westerfield – is due to be discussed by the borough’s planning and development committee on Wednesday.

Officers are recommending it is approved with strong conditions that have been agreed with the developers.

Northern Fringe development - how some of the homes could lookNorthern Fringe development - how some of the homes could look

This includes contributing £5.8m towards a new primary school for the area and putting aside £3.2m as a contribution to a new high school for the whole 3,500-home Garden Suburb development.

The developers would have to pay £1m towards the creation of a new country park which would act as a “buffer” between the new development and Westerfield village.

And 15% of the new homes – 165 – would have to be “affordable” for social rents or as a joint equity scheme to allow people to get on to the housing ladder.

In October Suffolk County Council said it could not back the northern fringe proposal as it stood because of unanswered questions about road access, flood protection measures and the impact on schools.

Visitors look at the Henley Gate plans exhibition at Ipswich Sport Club back in 2016Visitors look at the Henley Gate plans exhibition at Ipswich Sport Club back in 2016

However by January it had had more information and the county is not objecting to the plans.

Both Anglian Water and the Environment Agency have had concerns about the development but feel these can be addressed by strictly enforced conditions.

However campaigners against the development still have serious concerns and feel that the information about the development has been published too close to the final decision to give them an adequate opportunity to make a meaningful comment.

Barbara Robinson, who has been a long-time campaigner against the development, is planning to go to the committee on Wednesday to argue that it is too early to make a decision on the first phase of the northern fringe.

Keywords: Environment Agency

2 comments

  • Further to my comment above, it is noted in the Application that the biggest concern of residents will be the impact of increased traffic, rather than objections to the development "per se". There will be two signal-controlled access points onto Henley Road plus another to Westerfield Road. While it is acknowledged that the junctions of these roads with ValleyColchester road operate at capacity during peak hours, the Application believes that improvements carried out at these junctions will reduce the effects of congestion to "minor adverse" and that the traffic estimates have been carried out to accepted guidelines.The Application once again expresses the fondly-held belief that residents will move around the development on foot or by bicycle. I still think that these calculations and assumptions are wildly over-optimistic and need to be revisited before the Application is approved - but IBC seems hell-bent on going ahead.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Baptist Trainfan

    Monday, February 6, 2017

  • One would be interested to know why SCC withdrew their objections; as far as I can see there have been no changes to the road infrastructure, which seems to be a major issue that mut be resolved before proceeding. Admittedly this is only "outline" planning permission, but it paves the way for the more detailed ones that will follow.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Baptist Trainfan

    Monday, February 6, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Overhead wire fault causing delays and cancellations on trains in and out of London

20 minutes ago Tom Potter
A Greater Anglia train

Rail passengers face disruption on mainline trains this morning, due to faulty overhead electric wires between Manor Park and Romford.

Volunteers help rough sleepers on their turf in Bury St Edmunds

25 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
The Sunday Supper group in Bury St Edmunds. Left to right: Dottie Mistry, Laura Mulvihill, Zoe O'Callaghan, Milly Sparrow. Picture: Mariam Ghaemi.

When a former nurse saw more and more homeless people in Bury St Edmunds she decided to help.

Suffolk and Ipswich tourism economy set for boost from Great East run

07:00 Matt Stott
Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon at the official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich

The Great East Run could add millions of pounds to the Ipswich and Suffolk economy every year, it has been predicted.

Day King George V1 pitched up on a Suffolk beach and sang Auld Lang Syne

55 minutes ago Steven Russell
The King and his Queen

It is 65 years since the front page of the ‘late final’ edition of the Ipswich Evening Star proclaimed THE KING IS DEAD as flags were lowered to half-mast and theatres shut for the day.

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

07:00 Paul Geater
The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

The first phase of the Ipswich Garden Suburb development on the northern fringe of the town is set to be given planning permission this week.

February 6 is a day tinged with sadness for the Queen

06:28 Chris Bishop
How the news was reported. Picture: Archant library

For Elizabeth II, February 6 denotes not only the beginning of her reign but a great sadness at the death of her beloved “Papa”.

Celebrating The Queen’s 65-year reign spanning six decades of great change

06:27 Chris Bishop
The Queen listens to the Fijian choir during her visit to the Fiji Exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

After more than six decades as head of state, the Queen remains an important figure in national life – a reassuring presence in an ever-changing world.

Most read

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Sudbury accident

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24