Ipswich parkrun in Christchurch Park cancelled today

Runners take part in the Ipswich parkrun in Christchurch Park. Photograph Simon Parker Archant

A well-attended weekly run is cancelled today due to problems on the course.

It has been announced on social media that the Ipswich parkrun in Christchurch Park, which was due to start at 9am, will not take place.

A post of the Ipswich parkrun Facebook page this morning read: “Following a course inspection we regret to advise that Ipswich parkrun is cancelled today.”

Ipswich parkrun is a free weekly 5km event for runners of all standards, which takes place every Saturday at 9am in Christchurch Park.

A further post of the parkrun Facebook page on January 13 said: “As we are now running in Christchurch Park, on tarmac paths, there is more likelihood of us having to cancel the run at some point. The decision to cancel is not taken lightly and will be taken for the safety of everyone.

“We will endeavour to give as much notice as possible, but please be aware, that the run may be cancelled at any time up to 9am and even after it has started, if the Run Director on the day decides that it is necessary to do so.”