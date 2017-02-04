Partly Cloudy

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

06:39 04 February 2017

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Protesters are set to demonstrate in Ipswich today against President Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’.

4 Comments
The rally is taking place at the Giles statue in Ipswich todayThe rally is taking place at the Giles statue in Ipswich today

More than 200 people are set to meet at the Giles statue in Ipswich town centre from 12 noon today, Saturday February 4, in opposition to the president’s executive order to ban people from seven mainly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The decision has prompted widespread demonstrations across the UK.

Shelly Darwin will be there with her four-year-old son.

She said: “We think it’s unfair what is happening with the Muslim ban, which is what it is.

“We want to stand together against that kind of discrimination, it’s important.

“Although it’s not happening in this country it’s an attack on a minority group. We shall support in solidarity.”

Ms Darwin said it was a chance for people who couldn’t make it to the big organised marches to have their voice heard.

This week, a senior Suffolk clergyman, who spent 12 years living in the United States, criticised President Trump’s decision saying it will ‘generate further fear, hatred and hostility’.

Keywords: United Kingdom United States

4 comments

  • I think we should remember a number of things. 1. No, it is not a "Muslim ban", but the countries affected are indeed overwhelmingly Muslim. 2. These restrictions will indeed be perceived as anti-Muslim and thus are more likely to provoke terrorist attacks than prevent them. 3. People being shut out include legitimate refugees with valid documents who, one imagines, have been waiting for months for the chance to rebuild their lives. 4. Trump is creating false fear as, to the best of my knowledge, there has not been a terrorist attack by foreign nationals in the US since 2001 - yet hundred or even thousands of people have been killed as the consequence of America's gun laws. 5. There is a genuine constitutional issue here over the power of the President to issue executive orders which bypass Congress - where will it end? 6. Because the USA id a world power, what happens there inevitably impinges on every other country.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Baptist Trainfan

    Saturday, February 4, 2017

  • How is it a " Muslim ban" ? The majority of muslims and Muslim countries are not affected by the ban as commented by Mr Abdullah bin Zayed, the U.A.E. foreign minister yesterday but don't let the facts get in the way of the opinions of Mrs Darwin and her 4 year old son.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Dopey Donkey

    Saturday, February 4, 2017

  • It's not a "Muslim ban" it's a temporary ban while more stringent checks can be performed on people of any religion who are of the nationality of seven countries that have a history of providing perpetrators of terrorism. If the recent terrors of Paris, Berlin and the like had come to the doorstep of these "demonstrators" at Giles circus I'm sure they would think very differently.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Dopey Donkey

    Saturday, February 4, 2017

  • Count me out.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Tony G

    Saturday, February 4, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

