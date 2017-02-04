Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Protesters are set to demonstrate in Ipswich today against President Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’.

More than 200 people are set to meet at the Giles statue in Ipswich town centre from 12 noon today, Saturday February 4, in opposition to the president’s executive order to ban people from seven mainly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The decision has prompted widespread demonstrations across the UK.

Shelly Darwin will be there with her four-year-old son.

She said: “We think it’s unfair what is happening with the Muslim ban, which is what it is.

“We want to stand together against that kind of discrimination, it’s important.

“Although it’s not happening in this country it’s an attack on a minority group. We shall support in solidarity.”

Ms Darwin said it was a chance for people who couldn’t make it to the big organised marches to have their voice heard.

This week, a senior Suffolk clergyman, who spent 12 years living in the United States, criticised President Trump’s decision saying it will ‘generate further fear, hatred and hostility’.