Ipswich pupils learn tricks of the trade at St Matthew’s Primary School photography masterclass

Budding photographers from St Matthew's Primary School in Ipswich spent Monday afternoon with Archant photographer Sarah Lucy Brown. Armed with Ipads, the enthusiastic youngsters headed out into the playground and created some beautiful images. Archant

Budding photographers at an Ipswich primary school spent the afternoon snapping their best shots during an action-packed workshop held by a professional.

Budding photographers from St Matthew's Primary School in Ipswich spent Monday afternoon with Archant photographer Sarah Lucy Brown. Armed with Ipads, the enthusiastic youngsters headed out into the playground and created some beautiful images.

Year four pupils at St Matthew’s Primary School were given the chance to take their own photographs after chatting to Sarah Brown, an Archant staff photographer, who shared some hints and tips and spoke about her passion for the industry.

Children went out into the playground after the talk to find inspiration for their own images, which were taken on the school’s iPads.

Sophie Furniss, who looks after art at the school, said it was a “wonderful” afternoon.

“It was a really fun workshop. Sarah was very inspirational and talked a lot about her enthusiasm for photography,” she said.

Budding photographers from St Matthew's Primary School in Ipswich spent Monday afternoon with Archant photographer Sarah Lucy Brown. Armed with Ipads, the enthusiastic youngsters headed out into the playground and created some beautiful images.

“She shared with the children her thoughts and said as long as you love what you do, that is enough.

“She gave some brilliant advice and the children were very excited to take their own photographs afterwards.

“They showed their creations to the rest of the class at the end and I think they were really proud of them. We’d like to thank Sarah for coming as it was a very enjoyable afternoon for all of us.”

Sarah, who works for the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, said the children were “very engaging” and “super talented”.

Budding photographers from St Matthew's Primary School in Ipswich spent Monday afternoon with Archant photographer Sarah Lucy Brown. Armed with Ipads, the enthusiastic youngsters headed out into the playground and created some beautiful images.

“I spent two hours with them,” she said. “They were really engaging and super talented, we all went out into the playground and took photos on their iPads.

“They came back with really great, creative photographs and were so good.

“They are only eight some of them but they were very brave and stood up in front of the class with me to show their friends how they had done and why they chose that particular picture.

She added: “I thought that was really brave and they were really, really good and well behaved. I think we have found some future photographers.”