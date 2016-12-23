Ipswich’s Birkfield Drive reopens at Hawthorn Drive junction after crash

Crash in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich.

A man has been airlifted to hospital with suspected head injuries after he was hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to Birkfield Drive in Ipswich around 10.55am to reports of a collision between a Ford Focus car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian – a man in his 30s – was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire with serious head injuries, according to an east of England Ambulance Service spokesman.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman however said it was understood the man’s condition was not as serious as previously thought, and had suffered “minor injuries”.

The road had been closed near the Hawthorn Drive junction, but was re-opened around 1pm.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 152.