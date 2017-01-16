Partly Cloudy

Ipswich’s Britannia Primary School and nursery closed today due to flooding

08:35 16 January 2017

Britannia Primary School in Ipswich is closed.

A burst water pipe has forced a school in Ipswich to close for the day.

Britannia Primary School, including the nursery, will be shut today due to “extensive flooding”.

It states on the school website: “The whole school (inc Nursery) will be closed today due to extensive flooding. No after school clubs either. Check website/parentmail later for information about tomorrow.”

It is understood that a burst water pipe caused part of the school to flood in the early hours of this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Britannia Road, where the school is located, shortly before 4am to reports of flooding.

The brigade sent one fire engine and it declared the incident under control at 4.20am.

