Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich’s River Orwell is a haven for wildlife – just a short walk from town centre

14:46 04 February 2017

Birds on the weir of the River Orwell in Ipswich.

Birds on the weir of the River Orwell in Ipswich.

Archant

Talk of a new riverside development and work on the Upper Orwell Crossing has turned the spotlight clearly on Ipswich’s river.

Comment
017 NB Birds around low tide on the River Orwell, Ipswich. Little egret.017 NB Birds around low tide on the River Orwell, Ipswich. Little egret.

This has prompted comments that the tidal River Orwell passing under the Princes Street and Sir Bobby Robson bridges is muddy and dirty – but it is actually a haven for wildlife, especially birds.

At low tide you can see birds in the heart of the town that you would normally only expect to see at reserves like Minsmere or on quiet estuaries.

And when the river is at high tide different species can be seen – even occasional seals will stray up the river.

A shopping trolley dumped in the River Orwell doesn't appear to put off the birds.A shopping trolley dumped in the River Orwell doesn't appear to put off the birds.

During a short walk at low tide we saw a redshank, oystercatchers, swans, coots, moorhens, various gulls and a little egret – Ipswich is believed to be the first large town in Britain where little egrets have set up home after they arrived about 10 years ago. They are now a common sight between the weir beside West End Road.

There may be rubbish seen in the river at low tide – old supermarket trollies, cycles, traffic cones, even a sunk boat in the New Cut – but the wildlife does not seem to worry about that.

The Suffolk Wildlife Trust recognises the value of the River Orwell in the town.

017 NB Birds around low tide on the River Orwell, Ipswich. Oystercatcher.017 NB Birds around low tide on the River Orwell, Ipswich. Oystercatcher.

James Meyer, the Trust’s senior conservation planner, said: “This stretch of river is designated as a County Wildlife Site for its ornithological importance.

“The open water of this site during the winter months is very important for large numbers of many species of waterbirds. Regularly rare and scarce species such as Slavonian grebe, smew and great northern diver occur.

“When inland fresh water sites freeze over, this site becomes even more important when, for example, more than 100 great-crested grebes may be present.”

017 NB Birds around low tide on the River Orwell, Ipswich. Redshank.017 NB Birds around low tide on the River Orwell, Ipswich. Redshank.

The Orwell’s value is not confined to the town itself: “The County Wildlife Site is extremely valuable and complements a stretch downstream of the Orwell Bridge which is designated for its international populations of wintering waterbirds.”

Birds seen on the Orwell in town include: red throated diver, great northern diver, great-crested grebe, red-necked grebe, Slavonian grebe and black necked grebe, shag, cormorant, mute swan, shelduck, mallard, teal, wigeon, tufted, pochard, pintail, smew and goldeneye ducks and red-breasted merganser.

Keywords: Bobby Robson United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to Shell garage at Ardleigh

14:35 Emily Townsend
Boat fell from trailer on A12 at Ardleigh towards Ipswich. Picture: Steve Argent

A motor cruiser came off a trailer as it was being towed by a Land Rover Discovery northbound along the A12 in north Essex this afternoon.

Updated: Teenage boy hurt in serious crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester – road closed

13:26 Emily Townsend
Clingoe Hill

Police are at the scene of a serious crash involving a young cyclist on Clingoe Hill in Colchester.

Police appealing for help to find 88-year-old missing man Phillip Proffitt

13:35 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for help to find missing Phillip Proffitt, 88

Police in Suffolk are appealing for information to help to find a missing 88-year-old man from Ipswich.

Video: President Trump’s refugee ban brings a protest on to the streets of Ipswich

14:12 Paul Geater
Protesters opposed to Donald Trump in Ipswich.

About 200 protesters have gathered at Giles Circus in the heart of Ipswich to protest at the policies of new US President Donald Trump.

Police called to help round up horses on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford

14:04 Adam Howlett
Police were called after three horses were loose in Bramford

Police helped round up three horses that had got loose from a field on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford in the early hours of this morning.

Ipswich’s River Orwell is a haven for wildlife – just a short walk from town centre

14:46 Paul Geater
Birds on the weir of the River Orwell in Ipswich.

Talk of a new riverside development and work on the Upper Orwell Crossing has turned the spotlight clearly on Ipswich’s river.

It looks a little crowded up there - see our iWitness picture of the day

12:30 Connor McLoone
Starlings on an aerial in Dedham. Picture: Peter Burn

This flock of starlings have a birds eye view over the Essex village of Dedham.

Most read

Updated: Teenage boy hurt in serious crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester – road closed

Clingoe Hill

See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to Shell garage at Ardleigh

Boat fell from trailer on A12 at Ardleigh towards Ipswich. Picture: Steve Argent

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Cardiff City's Emyr Huws has joined Ipswich Town on loan

Driver gets stuck in car wash at Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road Ipswich after crash

A silver car got stuck in a car wash in Ipswich today after a crash. Image: Lee Reynolds

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Video: President Trump’s refugee ban brings a protest on to the streets of Ipswich

Protesters opposed to Donald Trump in Ipswich.

See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to Shell garage at Ardleigh

Boat fell from trailer on A12 at Ardleigh towards Ipswich. Picture: Steve Argent

Gallery: 25 of the greatest actors from Suffolk and Norfolk

John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Picture: Bill Smith

Council warns of business A-boards ‘health and safety’ risk in Bury St Edmunds

A-boards at the top of St John's Street, Bury St Edmunds

Gallery: Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

Silent Street, Ipswich
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24